A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted 40 OneWeb broadband relay satellites into orbit Thursday, helping the London-based company expand its fleet in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, western sanctions and Russia's subsequent cancellation of previously planned Soyuz launches.Roaring to life at 5:27 p.m. EST, the Falcon 9 streaked away to the south from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, boosting the OneWeb satellites into an initial polar orbit. The 325-pound relay stations were deployed in three batches starting about one hour after liftoff.The Falcon 9's first stage, meanwhile, completed its fourth flight with a double sonic boom...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO