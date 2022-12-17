Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' meltdown against the Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium:

That was ... wild. The Colts somehow led a game 33-0. They somehow then lost that game. We saw an overtime, a punt blocked for a touchdown, a pick-six, two fumble-sixes that were reversed on replay, a 64-yard screen pass touchdown, a fake punt and a penalty that set up a game-winning kick. In the end, this was a good team sleep walking in an epic way for a half and waking up with a raucous crowd and a bad opponent that let them back in it about a hundred different ways on offense and defense. This might sound weird considering the Colts were up 33-0 in this game, but they could have put the game away earlier if not for some bungled situations in the red zone. They took a timeout and then ran Zack Moss into a run blitz on an inside zone play. They also ran on 3rd-and-5 to settle for a field goal at the end of the first half. It was one thing to run so much with Jonathan Taylor, who is clearly the Colts' best player. But forcing it with Deon Jackson and Moss, against a good team on the road, is not a path to victory. The defense will deservedly get blame for giving up such a huge lead, but this was an offensive meltdown from the play calling to the turnovers to the lack of composure on basically any clutch downs. The referees cost the Vikings two touchdowns on fumble returns by blowing the whistle early -- one by Michael Pittman Jr. and one by Jackson. It's baffling that that can happen at this level of football, and twice. Both times, it sounded like the roof was going to blow off U.S. Bank Stadium, only for the fans to turn cheers into vitriol at the officials. This game would have slipped even quicker from the Colts had just one of those counted. Pittman has had a strange season. On one hand, he's in the top 10 in the NFL in receptions, marking a second straight year he can finish in the top 20. He's on pace for a second 1,000-yard season as well. On the other hand, he's scored just two touchdowns and has had some difficult focus moments, like this (non-)fumble and the one against the Titans, and the drop in the final minute against the Commanders. The Colts have a broken passing game for a second straight year, so it's fun to envision what he'd be in a good system. But it makes it difficult to put a true value on him in an exploding wide receiver market as he enters the final year of his rookie deal this offseason. Dayo Odeyingbo has been coming on strong the past couple of weeks, right when the Colts asked him to fill Tyquan Lewis' absence. He keyed a Colts' pass rush that finished with seven sacks, as Odeyingbo had two and harassed Kirk Cousins all game long. Odeyingbo hadn't looked as spry as the Colts hoped for this season, but he's flashing lately as he's gotten more pass-rushing reps at the three-technique spot. Rodney Thomas II was in the right place when Jalen Reagor stopped running an over route in the fourth quarter and it let the rookie free safety run under Cousins' pass like a center fielder on a routine fly ball. That pick let him tie Stephon Gilmore for the team lead with two interceptions, which highlights the challenges they've had taking the ball away. But it also says something that the seventh-round rookie continues to make plays and fill a key role. He and Julian Blackmon both got to see the field together the past two weeks with Kenny Moore II out at nickel and Blackmon sliding into a coverage role, and it's been a good use of Thomas II at where he's best, which is as the last line of defense. Another week, another opponent that thought it was a good idea to run a fourth-down play right into the bellies of DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Zaire Franklin. It's like asking a first-grader to run through a cement wall at this point. I think the Colts might have the best short-yardage defense in the NFL with how dialed in, physical and sure of tacklers those three are, and it's as if the teams they face don't seem to realize it. Chase McLaughlin has been money this season, and he provided almost all the offensive scoring in this one with field goals of 26, 28, 49, 27 and 52 yards. He's now 27-of-32 on the year, with a franchise record eight field goals of 50 yards or more. He'll give the Colts something to think about this offseason. They've needed a strong-legged kicker for a while and that distance is his best skill. He's been a journeyman for his career, but in a league where it's hard to find reliable kickers, it might be worth keeping him around. Zaire Franklin made a nice impersonation of the Maniac punch with his forced fumble on Dalvin Cook that Isaiah Rodgers Sr. recovered. That's the second time he's responded to the defense allowing an explosive play by forcing it back into his offense's hands, following up when he did it against the Eagles. Franklin has been one of the pleasant surprises this season, showing he's not only a capable fill-in linebacker but one who deserves to start and be one of the top leaders of the defense. With Bobby Okereke hitting free agency and Shaquille Leonard dealing with the back issue, his emergence has come at an ideal time. Rodgers has had a good season in coverage, but he's been had after that near-interception in Dallas. The Colts were short-handed without Kenny Moore II or Brandon Facyson, extending Rodgers for just about every outside coverage snap, and he had a hard time sticking with the size of K.J. Osborn and route running of Adam Thielen. I think he has a bright future in this league, but he admitted last week that he still feels like he can get a lot better, and the past two games have showcased some of that.

