Louisiana State

Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits

Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Natchitoches banker recognized as Louisiana Young Banker at LBEC luncheon

The Louisiana Bankers Education Council recently recognized recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Awards: Minh Luu of Peoples Bank and Trust in New Roads, Kendra L. Palmer of b1BANK in Shreveport, Katrice Below of BOM in Natchitoches, Elizabeth Baldwin Hefler of Hancock Whitney in New Orleans and Ryan Kilpatrick of Origin Bank in Ruston.
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal

Neighbors of the Clean Harbors hazardous materials disposal facility in Colfax take part in a Dec. 15, 2022, public hearing at the Grant Parish Community Center that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held regarding the renewal of the facility's operations permit. (Photo by Frances Madeson) COLFAX – Neighbors of...
SWEPCO offers tips ahead of extreme winter weather potential

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. is urging customers to be prepared for a potential extreme winter weather event Thursday and Friday. Forecasts predict dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. These factors can stress the electric grid and cause utility problems. SWEPCO personnel are prepared if power outages occur and are asking customers to do the same by following these tips.
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
La. lawmakers award $357M in sewer, water projects

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week. Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water...
Entergy Louisiana files proposed 10-year Entergy Future Ready resilience plan

BATON ROUGE – Today, Entergy Louisiana filed its proposed Phase 1 Entergy Future Ready resilience plan with the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Phase I seeks approval of the first five years of a 10-year resilience plan that would aim to accelerate the restoration of power and reduce the costs associated with doing so following major storms.
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas

Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
Gov. Edwards makes big announcement on Capitol Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After decades of trying to fix the contamination in the water caused by pollution, Louisiana might have just gotten the help it needs to fix it. Since about the 80′s, the Capitol Lakes have been plagued by PCBs, microscopic particles that are toxic to wildlife.
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports

BATON ROUGE, La. - New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations...
