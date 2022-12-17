Read full article on original website
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
Louisiana:145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits
Louisiana: 145,000 Households To See Decrease in SNAP Benefits. In the upcoming new year, there will be a significant decrease in SNAP Benefits for more than 145,000 households. The main reason for this is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits according to a published post by myarklamiss.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches banker recognized as Louisiana Young Banker at LBEC luncheon
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council recently recognized recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Awards: Minh Luu of Peoples Bank and Trust in New Roads, Kendra L. Palmer of b1BANK in Shreveport, Katrice Below of BOM in Natchitoches, Elizabeth Baldwin Hefler of Hancock Whitney in New Orleans and Ryan Kilpatrick of Origin Bank in Ruston.
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
KTBS
Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal
Neighbors of the Clean Harbors hazardous materials disposal facility in Colfax take part in a Dec. 15, 2022, public hearing at the Grant Parish Community Center that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held regarding the renewal of the facility's operations permit. (Photo by Frances Madeson) COLFAX – Neighbors of...
KTBS
SWEPCO offers tips ahead of extreme winter weather potential
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. is urging customers to be prepared for a potential extreme winter weather event Thursday and Friday. Forecasts predict dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. These factors can stress the electric grid and cause utility problems. SWEPCO personnel are prepared if power outages occur and are asking customers to do the same by following these tips.
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
KTBS
La. lawmakers award $357M in sewer, water projects
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week. Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water...
brproud.com
Louisiana Holiday Tradition: Christmas Eve bonfires on Mississippi River levee
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) — One Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition going back hundreds of years lights a path for Cajun Santa Claus Papa Noel every year along the Mississippi River. The annual bonfires light up along the levee in St. James Parish on Dec. 24. It’s a tradition that is...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
bossierpress.com
Entergy Louisiana files proposed 10-year Entergy Future Ready resilience plan
BATON ROUGE – Today, Entergy Louisiana filed its proposed Phase 1 Entergy Future Ready resilience plan with the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Phase I seeks approval of the first five years of a 10-year resilience plan that would aim to accelerate the restoration of power and reduce the costs associated with doing so following major storms.
Louisiana National Guard provides relief supplies to residents across the state
Many residents are still picking up the pieces after Wednesday's devastating tornadoes throughout Louisiana.
q973radio.com
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas
Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
Louisiana woman’s family seeks justice five years after death
Latisha Marie Vital passed away five years ago, and her family still has not been told the cause of her death.
Gov. Edwards makes big announcement on Capitol Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After decades of trying to fix the contamination in the water caused by pollution, Louisiana might have just gotten the help it needs to fix it. Since about the 80′s, the Capitol Lakes have been plagued by PCBs, microscopic particles that are toxic to wildlife.
KTBS
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
BATON ROUGE, La. - New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations...
Comments / 3