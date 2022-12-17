Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
WSVN-TV
Broward pantry spreads holiday cheer with toy giveaway
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization stepped up to offer holiday help by providing gifts for grandparents. The Pantry of Broward, with the help of volunteers, hosted an event Monday giving out the gifts. The toy drive took place in Fort Lauderdale, and it allowed the seniors to...
WSVN-TV
Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
Santa spreads cheers, toys, tears of joy in Broward
MIAMI - A Christmas parade winding through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, spreading holiday cheer along the way. "This bag is awfully heavy, there must be some good boys and girls," we heard Santa say as he made a few stops along with way.Chaquita Cotton and her 8 children were surprised with boxes of toys and presents. Chaquita got a present that brought tears to her eyes. "On behalf of Westway Towing a $500 gift certificate for you and something else for you!" "Thank you so much," she said. "Happy holidays!" Chaquita said she's grateful. "I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "Just...
Miami New Times
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide
Christmas is the time of year when our year-round festive Magic City becomes even more jolly. Miami restaurants are offering special meals to celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nochebuena, and Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, the traditional night to get together with family and loved ones and celebrate with food and drinks.
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami welcomes baby giraffe
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable baby giraffe made his debut at Zoo Miami. The bundle of joy stands over 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. The newborn is the 59th baby giraffe born at the facility. He spent the Monday morning getting better acquainted with the herd...
WSVN-TV
Menorah lighting ceremony in North Bay Village, electronic displays in Miami mark 1st night of Hanukkah
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jewish communities across South Florida marked the first night of Hanukkah in ways both traditional and high-tech. North Bay Village on Sunday evening held a menorah lighting ceremony. People gathered off the 79th Street Causeway as one candle on the menorah was lit. The...
WSVN-TV
Students help Coconut Creek Police name bloodhound puppy in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students won special naming rights. The Coconut Creek Police Department hosted a Bloodhound naming contest on Tuesday, enlisting the help of school kids. Three different classes at Tradewinds Elementary School came up with the winner: Liberty. They were excited to...
wlrn.org
Sundial: His Jamaican family fled to Miami. Author Jonathan Escoffery gets real about race in South Florida
“What are you?” The writer Jonathan Escoffrey has wrestled with that question. To explore it, he drew from personal experience to write the new book, If I Survive You, which was longlisted for a National Book Award — one of the highest honors for a writer, especially for a first-time author.
WSVN-TV
Grinch caught on camera stealing reindeer decoration from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reindeer was ripped off from a South Florida hotel, and the person who took the decoration is being called a real-life grinch. The woman and her friends seem to think this was all a big joke, but the hotel’s owner says this is no laughing matter.
iheart.com
Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season
Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
WSVN-TV
Couple returns to MIA to find cat that got lost during layover 3 weeks earlier
MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple is relieved tonight, after they were finally reunited with their beloved pet. Their cat was lost during a layover in South Florida. Weeks later, the feline was finally found. It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare, but for one very lucky family, there’s a happy ending...
Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward
MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution ahead of Hanukkah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Greater Miami Jewish Federation handed out food to those in need ahead of the start of Hanukkah. Friday’s distribution drive-thru event aimed to combat food insecurity in the community. Volunteers with the organization said they’re more than happy to help with this good cause.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Residents, Rejoice! Cali Coffee is Bringing Its Delicious Specialty Drinks to Town
A new coffee shop is coming to Tamarac, offering drive-through and walk-up service. Cali Coffee, a growing local franchise with stores in Cooper City, Hollywood, and Pembroke Pines, got the city’s approval for the site plan for the new one-story 1,500 square feet building at 7775 W McNab Road in the former retention area of the nearby Winn-Dixie Plaza.
Mayor Levine Cava wants residents in distress over the holidays to reach out for help
MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays. "For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message stresses that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. "The holiday season comes with great joy and happiness and celebration and it also brings additional...
secretmiami.com
Looks Like Miami Is Getting A Cold Front This Christmas Weekend
Pull out your jackets and your woolen hats Miamians, looks like we’re getting a little taste of what winter up north may feel like with the temperature suddenly dropping to the 40s and 50s this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But before the cold front comes rain, with showers...
Comments / 0