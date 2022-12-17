ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Broward pantry spreads holiday cheer with toy giveaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization stepped up to offer holiday help by providing gifts for grandparents. The Pantry of Broward, with the help of volunteers, hosted an event Monday giving out the gifts. The toy drive took place in Fort Lauderdale, and it allowed the seniors to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Santa spreads cheers, toys, tears of joy in Broward

MIAMI - A Christmas parade winding through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, spreading holiday cheer along the way. "This bag is awfully heavy, there must be some good boys and girls," we heard Santa say as he made a few stops along with way.Chaquita Cotton and her 8 children were surprised with boxes of toys and presents. Chaquita got a present that brought tears to her eyes. "On behalf of Westway Towing a $500 gift certificate for you and something else for you!"  "Thank you so much," she said. "Happy holidays!" Chaquita said she's grateful. "I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "Just...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide

Christmas is the time of year when our year-round festive Magic City becomes even more jolly. Miami restaurants are offering special meals to celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nochebuena, and Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, the traditional night to get together with family and loved ones and celebrate with food and drinks.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami welcomes baby giraffe

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable baby giraffe made his debut at Zoo Miami. The bundle of joy stands over 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. The newborn is the 59th baby giraffe born at the facility. He spent the Monday morning getting better acquainted with the herd...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Miami-Dade's Mayor Offering Help For Anyone Suffering This Holiday Season

Miami-Dade is out with a holiday stress and mental health safety message. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says first responders are standing by to help since this is the time of year they see increases in suicide, domestic violence and road rage calls. She says there's no reason to suffer in silence. The county has resources available for anyone in need, she's encouraging everyone to take full advantage of them.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward

MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution ahead of Hanukkah

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Greater Miami Jewish Federation handed out food to those in need ahead of the start of Hanukkah. Friday’s distribution drive-thru event aimed to combat food insecurity in the community. Volunteers with the organization said they’re more than happy to help with this good cause.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Levine Cava wants residents in distress over the holidays to reach out for help

MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays. "For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message stresses that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. "The holiday season comes with great joy and happiness and celebration and it also brings additional...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
secretmiami.com

Looks Like Miami Is Getting A Cold Front This Christmas Weekend

Pull out your jackets and your woolen hats Miamians, looks like we’re getting a little taste of what winter up north may feel like with the temperature suddenly dropping to the 40s and 50s this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But before the cold front comes rain, with showers...
MIAMI, FL

