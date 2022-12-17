Insider: How the Colts suffered the worst collapse in NFL history

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second consecutive game, the Colts have made the worst kind of history.

Minnesota came roaring back from a 33-point deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s game-winning overtime field goal, marking the worst collapse in NFL history for Indianapolis and eclipsing Houston’s loss to former Colts head coach Frank Reich in the playoffs.

Before Saturday’s game, NFL teams were 1,548-1-1 all time when leading by 30 points or more in a game.

A historically embarrassing second half by Indianapolis, the team’s second in as many games, is arguably now an even lower point in a Colts season that has been full of them. With the loss, Indianapolis drops to 4-9-1, and the Colts can be eliminated from playoff contention as soon as Sunday, pending the results of a couple of AFC games.

Colts defense totally collapses in second half

For most of the season, the Indianapolis defense has been good at making life difficult on opposing offenses, but the Colts have struggled to force turnovers.

Big plays from the Indianapolis defense deserved most of the credit for the Colts’ 33-0 lead at the half.

A key fumble in the first quarter, forced by Zaire Franklin and recovered by Isaiah Rodgers to shut down a promising Vikings drive kick-started by a 40-yard Dalvin Cook run. Julian Blackmon picked off Kirk Cousins and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown to give Indianapolis a 30-0 lead in the second quarter. Free safety Rodney Thomas II made a running interception of a wayward Cousins throw to give Indianapolis one of its only stops in the second half. Six different Colts defensive linemen recorded a sack, and Indianapolis sacked Kirk Cousins seven times overall.

But the Colts defense has been terrible at closing games lately, most notably in a 33-point outburst by the Dallas Cowboys in the last Colts game before the bye week.

Indianapolis came apart in the second half. Riddling the Colts secondary, and riding the receiver tandem of Justin Jefferson (12 catches, 123 yards) and K.J. Osborn (10 catches, 157 yards), Cousins put together scoring drives of 88, 75, 61 and 50 yards in the second half.

When Deon Jackson fumbled the ball in his own territory, the Vikings had a chance to tie the game, but official initially said it wasn't a fumble, negating a touchdown return. After four straight failed plays by the Minnesota offense, it seemed like the Colts had avoided total disaster.

That is, until a failed fourth-down attempt on the ensuing drive by Indianapolis gave the Vikings back the ball.

Cook took a short screen from Cousins on Minnesota’s first play and rambled 64 yards for a touchdown, with the Colts missing tackles left and right, and then an unbothered Cousins hit T.J. Hockenson for the two-point conversion to tie the game.

Offered a second chance to win the game in overtime, Cousins marched the Vikings 55 yards in six plays, setting up Joseph’s game-winning field goal.

Indianapolis offense fails miserably against woeful Vikings defense

The Colts offense had every reason to turn in a good day in Minnesota against a Vikings defense that came into Saturday’s game ranked dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed, yards per attempt and total yards allowed.

Especially after the first half, and even after the loss of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis dominated on defense and special teams to give the Colts' offense short fields.

And outside of one touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Jackson, the Indianapolis offense failed miserably.

Handed short fields time and time again, including two at the Vikings’ 31-yard line, the Colts offense produced just the one touchdown, repeatedly settling for field goals, and even though Indianapolis entered the second half with a lead, the Colts produced just three second-half points against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

Indianapolis had eight drives in the second half.

The Colts never ran more than six plays on any of those drives, never gained more than 26 yards and kept making life harder on its defense as the fourth quarter progressed, notably with a three-and-out that started from their own 2-yard line after the Thomas interception and took just 56 seconds, Jackson’s fumble on the next series, and then Ryan’s failed quarterback sneak on fourth down set up Minnesota’s game-tying touchdown.

Playing against the NFL’s worst pass defense, Ryan was just 18 of 31 for 182 yards, and the Taylor-less running game averaged fewer than 4 yards per carry on 43 attempts, a pedestrian effort that failed to rip off the first downs Indianapolis needed to move the chains.

Bailed out by a failed Vikings drive at the start of overtime, the Indianapolis offense had one last chance at redemption, but the Colts’ eight-play drive produced just 31 yards, and Indianapolis was forced to punt.

Referee calls loom large

Two blown calls by the officials on Colts' fumbles kept Indianapolis in the game.

The Vikings’ first chance to turn the tide of the game came in the first half. Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was stripped of the football as he tried to fight for more yardage, and Chandon Sullivan returned it for a touchdown.

Except that Pittman Jr.’s forward progress had been ruled stopped, so Indianapolis was able to punt, avoiding disaster.

The second call on a Colts fumble cost the Vikings even more. Indianapolis running back Deon Jackson was stripped of the ball on a run in his own territory, and Sullivan again picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.

Except that the referees whistled the play dead, nullifying Sullivan’s return again, and a frustrated Vikings team was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Indianapolis found itself on the receiving end of some questionable calls as well. An unsportsmanlike conduct on Dayo Odeyingbo extended one drive. Personal fouls on Rodney Thomas II and Stephon Gilmore, both questionable calls, cost the Colts. A roughing the passer on DeForest Buckner at the start of the Vikings drive in overtime was also questionable.

Failed fourth downs play critical role

Indianapolis interim coach Jeff Saturday faced a key decision right before the two-minute warning, deciding whether to go for the first down or try for a 50-plus yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin, who is 8 of 11 on kicks of 50-plus this season, the most made field goals of 50 or more in Indianapolis history.

Saturday elected to go for the first down, a play that would have won the game for the Colts.

Ryan tried a quarterback sneak, and was stuffed short of the line. Saturday challenged the ruling, the referees upheld it, and Minnesota tied the game on the next play.

Saturday wasn’t the only coach whose fourth-down decisions bit him.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell rolled the dice twice on fourth-and-1 calls deep in his own territory in the first half.

A call that would be questioned under any circumstances was made worse by O’Connell’s play calls.

Minnesota tried running Dalvin Cook up the middle on the first one. A fairly standard play call in that situation in most circumstances, but an odd decision against a Colts defense that has been at its best in the middle all season long, powered by Pro Bowl-level play from defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, plus a breakout season from middle linebacker Zaire Franklin. Making matters worse, Minnesota did not have starting center Garrett Bradbury available.

The predictable thing happened. Stewart and Buckner stonewalled the Minnesota offensive line; Franklin and Dayo Odeyingbo crashed down to make the stop.

The second fourth-down call might have been even more questionable.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at its own 31-yard line, the Vikings called for a fake punt, asking punter Ryan Wright to make a short throw to wide receiver Jalen Nailor on a play that looked less like a fake and more like a typical stop route. Wright’s attempt sailed high, costing Minnesota again.

Bubba Ventrone’s troops turn in special day

Ventrone, the Colts’ highly-regarded special teams coordinator, turns in a couple of highlight games every year.

Saturday’s performance was one of his best.

Ifeadi Odenigbo got a piece of Vikings punter Ryan Wright’s first offering, popping it up into the air and into the hands of rookie JoJo Domann, who returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.

Rookie return man Dallis Flowers opened up the game with a 49-yard return, then added returns of 48 and 26 yards later in the game. Flowers bobbled a punt later and had one short return, but the rookie is electric with the ball in his hands.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin, brought in early this season after Rodrigo Blankenship cost the Colts a win in the season opener, made 5 of 5 field goals, including a 52-yarder to bring his season totals to 8 of 11 on field goals of 50 or more yards this season, the most field goals of 50-plus an Indianapolis kicker has ever made.

Indianapolis nearly faced disaster on Jalen Nailor’s 51-yard punt return with the Vikings within two scores, but gunner Ashton Dulin drew a face mask that pulled it all the way back.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: How the Colts suffered the worst collapse in NFL history