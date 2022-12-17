Read full article on original website
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
This contemporary courtyard home in Melbourne is defined by layered yet minimal volumes
Designed by Australian studio FRG Architects, the ‘Courtyard Residence’ in Melbourne, is “a rectangular origami of concrete and glass”. The home was created to be warm, contemporary, and inviting, and holds an atmosphere that is at once calming and zen-like. When you glimpse the home from the street, it seems to be subtle and minimal, and as you walk into it, you watch it open up onto a sheltered courtyard, which was the inspiration for the name of the house.
This peculiar furniture set gives styrofoam a new home inside yours
The way our brain works, we become almost numb and blind to the most mundane things that we see every day. It’s a survival tactic that prevents our brains from blowing up at every external stimulus. For example, we easily take styrofoam for granted in whatever form it comes in, be it large slabs or tiny balls, because they’re easy to ignore in all the packaging, cups, and containers that we see day in and day out. These synthetic objects, however, obviously have a negative impact on the environment, and the measures taken to reduce that ironically still stress both natural and human resources. That’s why these pieces of furniture try to nip the problem in the bud by giving styrofoam a new purpose inside or outside your home without having to travel far from where they’re taken.
Measuring cup and spoon brings you all sizes with just a slider
For those who love to cook (or even those who don’t love it but need to do it), measuring cups and spoons are an essential part of their tools. Unless they can actually estimate the correct quantity of ingredients, these are needed for those that follow exact recipes or at least estimate the correct mix of ingredients and flavors. Kitchens are often cluttered with all kinds of measuring tools along with the usual array of pots, pans, and other cooking devices and accessories.
This small metal trinket lets you draw straight lines without a ruler
No one can draw a straight line unassisted, not unless you’re one of those extremely rare geniuses. Even professional artists and designers don’t leave straight lines up to chance or fate, utilizing a tool to ensure those marks keep in line. The most common tool for this kind of drawing is, of course, the ruler, and it doesn’t get any simpler than a piece of wood, metal, or plastic with a straight edge. Not unless you count this odd-looking metal piece with a small cog-like wheel, a contraption that could very well be the simplest way to draw a straight line, one that doesn’t obscure any part of the page or risk accumulating ink and dirt that would later smudge on your work.
