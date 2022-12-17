Lakeland clinches title No. 8 in Class 4S state championship victory over Venice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A teary eyed Lakeland head coach Bill Castle looked like someone who just won his first state championship Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium.

The Dreadnaughts just completed winning the program's eighth state championship in school history and Castle, 77, couldn't hold back his emotions on the field in a defensive struggle against Venice.

Could it be the last go around for Castle, who has been the head coach at Lakeland since 1976? He won't have an answer for everyone until after Christmas, but he's bringing a present back to the City of Lakeland: The Class 4S state championship.

Lakeland held Venice to 127 yards of offense and pulled off a 21-14 victory, clinching the program's eighth state title. Though a lot will be talked about in regards to Castle's future with the team, but for now it's all about the Dreadnaughts hoisting another trophy.

"I'm really proud of our defense. The way they came up strong," Castle said. "The offense, in the second half we did what we had to do. I'm super proud of our effort of our team tonight."

When asked about the final run after 474 wins and 47 seasons, Castle remained mum on leaning one way or another. Nonetheless, Castle remains the longest tenured coach and now sits two championships away from tying Corky Rogers (Bolles) for the most state titles won by a head coach. Does he continue for No. 9 in 2023?

"That's a question I'll answer later," Castle said about his future. "I don't know. I always wait until Christmas. Right now, it's about tonight's football team. This team."

Photo by Matt Christopher

It started off rocky for the Dreadnaughts in the first quarter when quarterback Zachary Pleuss was picked off by Penn State commit Elliott Washington under a minute into the game. The Indians (9-4) took full advantage of the turnover and great field position, culminating with a Brooks Bentley 20-yard touchdown run at the 10:42 mark.

Lakeland (14-0) made sure to respond on the following possession as the Dreadnaughts traveled 72 yards on 13 plays and ate up nearly seven minutes off the clock, ending on a Markell Johnson 6-yard scoring run. With the game tied up a 7-all, Venice in the second quarter put together by far its best drive of the entire game.

The Indians put together a masterful 11-play, 80-yard drive and went back on top when Alvin Johnson III punched it in from four yards out to go back up 14-7. From there, Venice mustered up 20 yards of offense for the rest of the game and just couldn't give Bentley (3-of-12, 41 yards) any time to throw the football. Bentley was sacked six times by the Lakeland's defense. Lakeland's Larry Jones led all players with 3.5 sacks on the afternoon.

"The feeling is unbelievable," Jones said. "I've never had a feeling like this before at the high school level. We was beating ourselves (in the first half). When we realized, we fixed all that."

For all the stars that are littered all over the Lakeland roster, a hero from the Kissimmee Osceola state semifinal win, Omari Mixon, came up huge again for Pleuss (10-of-17, 126 yards). Mixon caught three catches for 69 yards and his one touchdown came on a 8-yard strike from Pleuss with time expiring heading into intermission.

The 6-foot-2, junior tight end caught the game-tying touchdown against the Kowboys to help lift Lakeland's offense once and had to do it again in crunch time.

"I just do what I got to do to help my team," Mixon said. "It's not all about me. (Me and Zach) have got real good chemistry. Me and him, we talk a lot in class. We've got class together. That's my quarterback. He's QB1."

Pleuss would have his time to shine in the third quarter in scoring the game's eventual go-ahead touchdown. Using his legs was important on the overcast day as the senior signal caller scored 6-yard run, capping an 8-play, 62-yard drive with about two minutes left in the third. From there, it was all about defensive dominance.

Venice had opportunities in the final quarter in tying up the game, but Lakeland's constant pass rush on Bentley foiled the Indians' passing game to a screeching halt. The Indians were out-gained by the Dreadnaughts 394-127 and Castle's run game made sure to close things out in the final minutes.

Lakeland leaned on its three-headed attack of running backs Donares Johnson (21 carries, 131 yards), D'Marius Rucker (10 carries, 64 yards) and Markell Johnson (12 carries, 38 yards) to run the clock out. Jamarice Wilder led Vencie's backfield with 43 yards on eight touches.

"Just proud of our kids and the effort they give," Castle added. "The intensity they play with. We made a lot of mistakes tonight, but their effort overcame it. We've just been fortunate to have a lot of good players over the years and be able to win some of (the state championships)."

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.