ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Volunteers needed for Faith & Community Christmas Store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith & Community Christmas Store is back. The annual event allows families in need to shop for toys and other items free of charge. Volunteers are helping to make sure thousands of kids wake up on Christmas morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves minor injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A minor was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The minor was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Crews respond to fire at J.M. Smucker plant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The fires have been put out, the Lexington Fire Department says. Crews are remaining on scene to check if the fire spread to other parts of the factory. Multiple crews responded to a fire at the J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington Monday afternoon. A roaster was on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Richmond shooting suspect arrested after standoff

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Monday in Richmond is now in custody. Officers say 52-year-old Russell Masters was arrested Tuesday at 8 P.M. after a standoff at a home on Crooksville Road. According to police, Masters refused to surrender, and...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

‘Jane Doe’ from unsolved 1988 case finally identified

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to recent DNA testing, a Jane Doe from an unsolved 1988 missing person case has finally been identified. The woman is Linda Bennett. In May 1988, a couple from Owenton found an unresponsive woman while on a walk. Kentucky State Police detectives determined that she died by homicide. KSP took her fingerprints and compared them to others in databases and did multiple forensic facial reconstructions, but were never successful. The case stayed open throughout the years with the hope of identifying her as technology progressed.
OWENTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky suffers loss to Florida Gulf Coast

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Robyn Benton scored 18 points and Jada Walker added 14 but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to Florida Gulf Coast 69-63 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum. Blair Green had nine points and four rebounds for the Cats, while Maddie Scherr had just six...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
CLAY CITY, KY
WTVQ

EKU rallies past Radford

RICHMOND, Ky. – (EKU Sports) – EKU built a late eight-point lead against Radford, then held off the Highlanders in the final minute to secure a 67-65 victory on Saturday afternoon at Baptist Health Arena. Radford netted the game’s first four points before Michael Moreno put the Colonels...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky falls to UCLA in CBS Sports Classic

NEW YORK, Ny. – (UK Athletics) – Facing UCLA on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky had a miserable first half. The Cats had more turnovers (12) than made baskets (11) in the first 20 minutes, falling behind 35-27. And when the Cats didn’t turn the ball over, the shots simply were not falling. Kentucky made just 11 of 31 (35.5 percent) from the floor in the first 20 minutes. And the team’s struggles at the free throw line continued, as Kentucky made just two of six at the charity stripe in the first half.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy