Shelters prepare for influx ahead of frigid temperatures in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Frigid temperatures set to move in the latter part of the week, many shelters are preparing for an influx of people. Salvation Army in Lexington is just one shelter that not only helps women and children seek shelter during the year. “While the overnight...
Volunteers needed for Faith & Community Christmas Store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith & Community Christmas Store is back. The annual event allows families in need to shop for toys and other items free of charge. Volunteers are helping to make sure thousands of kids wake up on Christmas morning...
Lexington hosts 2nd Annual Hanukkah Celebration at Triangle Park Sunday night
UPDATE: 12/18/22 7:45 P.M. An annual Hanukkah celebration kicked off in downtown Lexington Sunday night, which began eight nights of a menorah lighting. Triangle Park was full of light and people for the first night of the celebration. “It’s very important that we share Hanukkuh with our community,” said Mindy...
Almost $16 million reallocated to help fund Eviction Relief Efforts in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — To some the time during the holidays is the most cherished, spent with family, and other loved ones. But to others, it can also be a reminder of the hardships currently in Lexington. “So today I’m announcing that we are reallocating nearly $15.8 million in...
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves minor injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A minor was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The minor was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
Habitat for Humanity continues revitalization project in Winchester; seeks donations for construction
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- The Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark counties is continuing efforts of a street revitalization in the heart of the city. Habitat leaders say Lincoln Street faced deteorating conditions for years before the city was able to get a grant. The city donated about six lots...
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
Crews respond to fire at J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The fires have been put out, the Lexington Fire Department says. Crews are remaining on scene to check if the fire spread to other parts of the factory. Multiple crews responded to a fire at the J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington Monday afternoon. A roaster was on...
Richmond shooting suspect arrested after standoff
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting Monday in Richmond is now in custody. Officers say 52-year-old Russell Masters was arrested Tuesday at 8 P.M. after a standoff at a home on Crooksville Road. According to police, Masters refused to surrender, and...
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
Lexington police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Elaina Mammen murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are asking for help locating an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Elaina Mammen on Dec. 10. Hubert Riley now has warrants for murder, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and...
‘Jane Doe’ from unsolved 1988 case finally identified
OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to recent DNA testing, a Jane Doe from an unsolved 1988 missing person case has finally been identified. The woman is Linda Bennett. In May 1988, a couple from Owenton found an unresponsive woman while on a walk. Kentucky State Police detectives determined that she died by homicide. KSP took her fingerprints and compared them to others in databases and did multiple forensic facial reconstructions, but were never successful. The case stayed open throughout the years with the hope of identifying her as technology progressed.
Kentucky suffers loss to Florida Gulf Coast
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Robyn Benton scored 18 points and Jada Walker added 14 but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to Florida Gulf Coast 69-63 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum. Blair Green had nine points and four rebounds for the Cats, while Maddie Scherr had just six...
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
EKU rallies past Radford
RICHMOND, Ky. – (EKU Sports) – EKU built a late eight-point lead against Radford, then held off the Highlanders in the final minute to secure a 67-65 victory on Saturday afternoon at Baptist Health Arena. Radford netted the game’s first four points before Michael Moreno put the Colonels...
Kentucky falls to UCLA in CBS Sports Classic
NEW YORK, Ny. – (UK Athletics) – Facing UCLA on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky had a miserable first half. The Cats had more turnovers (12) than made baskets (11) in the first 20 minutes, falling behind 35-27. And when the Cats didn’t turn the ball over, the shots simply were not falling. Kentucky made just 11 of 31 (35.5 percent) from the floor in the first 20 minutes. And the team’s struggles at the free throw line continued, as Kentucky made just two of six at the charity stripe in the first half.
