OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thanks to recent DNA testing, a Jane Doe from an unsolved 1988 missing person case has finally been identified. The woman is Linda Bennett. In May 1988, a couple from Owenton found an unresponsive woman while on a walk. Kentucky State Police detectives determined that she died by homicide. KSP took her fingerprints and compared them to others in databases and did multiple forensic facial reconstructions, but were never successful. The case stayed open throughout the years with the hope of identifying her as technology progressed.

OWENTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO