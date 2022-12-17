Read full article on original website
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
This Mom Was Jailed for Leaving Her Teen Home Alone. Now, She's Suing.
More than four years after two police officers arrested and jailed a mom in Midland, Texas, for leaving her 14-year-old daughter home alone, the family finally has the green light to sue them both, a federal court ruled last week. Midland Independent School District Officer Kevin Brunner is not entitled...
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Michigan mom charged with stalking after 'catfishing' and harassing her own daughter online, police say
Kendra G. Licari, 42, was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is next expected in court on December 29, 2022.
Advocate
Texas Man Charged With Attacking Trans Woman; FBI Seeks Other Victims
The FBI’s Houston Field Office has put out a call for other people who may have been victimized by a man who’s in custody on charges of assaulting a transgender woman he met on Grindr. Salih Alhemoud, 28, of Houston, was formally charged in October with committing a...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Abandoned Car Now Part of Probe Into Idaho Students’ Slayings
Cops in Moscow, Idaho, say they’re investigating whether an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, may be tied to the massacre of four University of Idaho students last month. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras the night of the slayings, and cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the quadruple murder. Despite 10,000 tips coming in, cops are yet to identify a suspect or find the knife used to stab Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. But the discovery of the abandoned Elantra, which had frontal damage and no license plate, may provide a long-awaited break in the stalling investigation. Police in Eugene, which is home to the University of Oregon nearly 500 miles from Moscow, told Law&Crime they plan to impound and investigate the vehicle, then forwarded their findings to detectives in Idaho. Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders. pic.twitter.com/2TIakQcY3E— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 20, 2022 Read it at Law&Crime
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4
After the negligence of DFPS workers, a child missing for over two months while in their care, the filing a frivolous suit, and returning legal custody of a missing child, you'd think that DFPS would at least apologize to the family, or at a minimum, stop harassing them. Unfortunately, that was just a dream, says a Texas mother.
