Wilbarger County, TX

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Abandoned Car Now Part of Probe Into Idaho Students’ Slayings

Cops in Moscow, Idaho, say they’re investigating whether an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, may be tied to the massacre of four University of Idaho students last month. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras the night of the slayings, and cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the quadruple murder. Despite 10,000 tips coming in, cops are yet to identify a suspect or find the knife used to stab Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. But the discovery of the abandoned Elantra, which had frontal damage and no license plate, may provide a long-awaited break in the stalling investigation. Police in Eugene, which is home to the University of Oregon nearly 500 miles from Moscow, told Law&Crime they plan to impound and investigate the vehicle, then forwarded their findings to detectives in Idaho. Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders. pic.twitter.com/2TIakQcY3E— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 20, 2022 Read it at Law&Crime
