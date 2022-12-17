Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon
CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
Vikings Sign Josh Rosen to Replace David Blough as Practice Squad QB
With David Blough being signed to the Cardinals' active roster last week, the Vikings have signed former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen to their practice squad as Blough's replacement. Rosen will serve as the Vikings' No. 3 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. If both players stay healthy,...
QBs, Coaches Share Tales of Papa Leach’s Brilliant Football Mind
You may know Mike Leach’s eclectic off-the-field personalities and interests. From the pirates, to the wedding advice, to the candy opinions. As onlookers, we minored in his personality quirks, while those around him every day majored in them. And over the past week since Leach’s death, those who coached alongside him and played for him have filled the void with remembrances of the person they lost—the sharp edges of annoyance dull into fondness and one thinks of the moments they’d give anything to relive.
Giants Waive LB Tae Crowder
The New York Giants announced they have waived inside linebacker Tae Crowder on Tuesday. Crowder, the Giants' seventh-round selection in 2020--and the NFL's Mr. Irrelevant--played his college ball at Georgia. He played in 406 snaps as a rookie, mostly in the sub package, and eventually worked his way into the starting lineup alongside Blake Martinez.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh says OC Greg Roman ‘fully capable’ of making needed fixes to passing game
Ravens coach John Harbaugh swatted away questions Monday about whether he considered making changes to his offensive coaching staff, particularly coordinator Greg Roman, after his team scored a season-low three points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. “I’ve got confidence in everybody,” Harbaugh said. “We have great...
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
‘It’s All Jerry!’ Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
DEC 18 JERRY TO OBJ the We know that along with the Cowboys signing of T.Y. Hilton last Monday, there were continued talks with Odell Beckham Jr., with the tone and purpose being described as "AAAA.''. We also know that owner Jerry Jones has been quite open about wanting both...
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Catcher Austin Hedges, Pirates finalize $5M, 1-year contract
Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsdurgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract. The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central. Hedges was selected by San Diego in...
Utah faces Detroit, looks to stop road skid
Utah Jazz (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to end its six-game road slide when the Jazz visit Detroit. The Pistons are 4-11 in home games. Detroit...
