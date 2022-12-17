ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XX1oP_0jmJqfsi00

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon.

The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries. The operator of the car was uninjured.

All traffic northbound and southbound on South Main Street between Farmington Avenue and Memorial Road was detoured.

Roads have since reopened.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the WHPD at (860) 523-5203 or via the WHPD Tip Line at (860) 570-8969 and email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

Comments / 3

kLbbz19
3d ago

that area is so congested with people looking all around at the stores, searching for spaces, and simply speeding through. ever since they expanded that area, it's gone downhill

Reply
2
 

