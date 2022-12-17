ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut During Game

Has an NFL kicker ever been released during a game?. Some NFL fans want it to happen on Sunday afternoon, during the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. Bears kicker Cairo Santos told his coaches that he couldn't go out for a 48-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon, because the wind was too much.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Rams-Packers single-game tournaments

A Rams-Packers showdown to close out Week 15 on Monday Night Football sounded a lot more exciting at the beginning of the season, but NFL DFS can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy for this cold-weather contest, as Green Bay has most of the top talent, but we went with a few chalky picks and one big differentiator that we're hoping can pull us over the cash line.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.

