Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Why the Bills were against fans throwing snowballs vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills faithful pulled some headlines in Week 15. The Bills (11-3) took a dramatic 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Saturday. Due to heavy snowfall prior to kickoff, seats in Highmark Stadium were filled up with the fluffy stuff–And it was put to use. During...
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut During Game
Has an NFL kicker ever been released during a game?. Some NFL fans want it to happen on Sunday afternoon, during the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. Bears kicker Cairo Santos told his coaches that he couldn't go out for a 48-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon, because the wind was too much.
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Rams-Packers single-game tournaments
A Rams-Packers showdown to close out Week 15 on Monday Night Football sounded a lot more exciting at the beginning of the season, but NFL DFS can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy for this cold-weather contest, as Green Bay has most of the top talent, but we went with a few chalky picks and one big differentiator that we're hoping can pull us over the cash line.
Ray Lewis confirms he was on the phone with Packers in 1996 NFL Draft photo before Ravens selection
DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis were guests on the Manningcast as recent additions to Eli and Peyton's Pro Bowl staffs, and they had some interesting nuggets on their NFL careers. Lewis in particular shared how his legacy was nearly forever altered by where he was drafted. The Ravens, of course,...
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
