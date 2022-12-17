Read full article on original website
Vikings Sign Josh Rosen to Replace David Blough as Practice Squad QB
With David Blough being signed to the Cardinals' active roster last week, the Vikings have signed former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen to their practice squad as Blough's replacement. Rosen will serve as the Vikings' No. 3 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. If both players stay healthy,...
Tweak at Safety Was Impressive Game-Planning by Jonathan Gannon
CHICAGO - There’s been a lot to like during the Eagles’ impressive 13-1 run that continued with a 25-20 win over Chicago in frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday. One of the less-obvious tweaks against the pass-deficient Bears is how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon handled being down his top two safeties, opposite Marcus Epps, in usual starter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who remains on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney, and Reed Blankenship, who was sidelined with a sprained knee.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh says OC Greg Roman ‘fully capable’ of making needed fixes to passing game
Ravens coach John Harbaugh swatted away questions Monday about whether he considered making changes to his offensive coaching staff, particularly coordinator Greg Roman, after his team scored a season-low three points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. “I’ve got confidence in everybody,” Harbaugh said. “We have great...
PODCAST: Breaking Down Loss to Steelers, Path to the Playoffs + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihanm and Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Panthers vs Steelers recap, Panthers fall 24-16. Open Mailbag Monday. The Entire NFC South is wide open, all four teams have a path. What is the path for...
Preposterous Weather Forecast Puts Focus on Evolving Browns Running Game
When the Cleveland Browns host the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, the forecasted weather predicts temperatures around 10 degrees Fahrenheit that could dip to -9 courtesy of wind gusts from Lake Erie that could reach 60 miles per hour. It's absurd to play a football game in these conditions, but it's going to happen, so the Browns, who have been evolving their running game on the fly to fit around quarterback Deshaun Watson, could use these preposterous conditions to their ground attack to speed up that transformation.
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
‘Pray to Sweet Baby Jesus!’ Cowboys Defense is ‘Bad’
FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense. Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?
Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
Utah faces Detroit, looks to stop road skid
Utah Jazz (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to end its six-game road slide when the Jazz visit Detroit. The Pistons are 4-11 in home games. Detroit...
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Catcher Austin Hedges, Pirates finalize $5M, 1-year contract
Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsdurgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract. The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central. Hedges was selected by San Diego in...
