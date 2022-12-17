When the Cleveland Browns host the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, the forecasted weather predicts temperatures around 10 degrees Fahrenheit that could dip to -9 courtesy of wind gusts from Lake Erie that could reach 60 miles per hour. It's absurd to play a football game in these conditions, but it's going to happen, so the Browns, who have been evolving their running game on the fly to fit around quarterback Deshaun Watson, could use these preposterous conditions to their ground attack to speed up that transformation.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO