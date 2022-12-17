Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Angry Travis Kelce seemed to light a fire under Chiefs offense during game at Houston
Travis Kelce was upset with a Texans player and it seemed to energize his teammates.
The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake
It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update
While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
How the Niners may impact your Christmas travel plans
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re traveling in the South Bay this Christmas Eve it may be best to use a navigation app. The Santa Clara Police Department announced Monday its plans to issue a traffic advisory for Saturday’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. The game […]
Playoff Picture: Where the 49ers stand ahead of Week 16 battle with Commanders
Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers will not impact the current NFC playoff picture, so it's safe to look at it before Week 15 has entirely played out. The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to advance to the No. 2 seed. It looked...
No Huddle Podcast: State of the 49ers Franchise with Brian Peacock
(Episode 199) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick are joined by one of the busiest men in the podcasting world, Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers and the Williamson & Peacock NFL Show, to take more of a "big picture" look at the San Francisco 49ers after clinching the NFC West title with their Week 15 victory over the Seahawks up in Seattle.
49ers Notebook: Kinlaw hoping to play vs. Commanders; Bosa, Warner talk defensive mentality; End-of-season strategy
The San Francisco 49ers opened Javon Kinlaw's practice window today. The defensive tackle has not played since Week 3 due to a setback with his surgically repaired knee. Kinlaw has only appeared in seven games over the past two seasons. However, he hopes to be on the football field with his teammates when the 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.
