Minneapolis, MN

The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake

It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update

While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones

There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
KRON4 News

How the Niners may impact your Christmas travel plans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re traveling in the South Bay this Christmas Eve it may be best to use a navigation app. The Santa Clara Police Department announced Monday its plans to issue a traffic advisory for Saturday’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. The game […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
49erswebzone

No Huddle Podcast: State of the 49ers Franchise with Brian Peacock

(Episode 199) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick are joined by one of the busiest men in the podcasting world, Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers and the Williamson & Peacock NFL Show, to take more of a "big picture" look at the San Francisco 49ers after clinching the NFC West title with their Week 15 victory over the Seahawks up in Seattle.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Kinlaw hoping to play vs. Commanders; Bosa, Warner talk defensive mentality; End-of-season strategy

The San Francisco 49ers opened Javon Kinlaw's practice window today. The defensive tackle has not played since Week 3 due to a setback with his surgically repaired knee. Kinlaw has only appeared in seven games over the past two seasons. However, he hopes to be on the football field with his teammates when the 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.
WASHINGTON, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

