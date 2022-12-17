Sometimes, you have to break it before you can fix it. John Tortorella is breaking the Philadelphia Flyers as they embark on a tear-down project more akin to Godzilla in Tokyo, fire-breathing included. The Flyers and Montreal Canadiens were talking trade over the summer. Chicago media are starting to dive into the NHL trade rumors and what a Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers would look like. There was some hockey on Monday, and Cale Makar’s sportsmanship led to the overturning of a penalty against his opponent. And a scene in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room was too perfect.

