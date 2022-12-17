Read full article on original website
Penguins Grades: ‘Tale of Two Games,’ Malkin & Crosby Spark Big Win (+)
Despite a lethargic start and slog into the second period, the Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by only one goal. Then the Penguins came to life like a snowman who found a top hat. Two power-play goals begot speed and more energy. The Penguins rallied, both emotionally and on the scoreboard, to...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: Sign Up For $100 Free Bet, Chance to Win NBA Tickets
Ohio’s online sports betting launch is less than three weeks away, meaning residents can currently collect some amazing offers. Caesars Sportsbook Ohio has a pre-registration promotion available that combines free house money with a second bonus perk. Caesars Sportsbook. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK OH. PROMO CODE:. PITTNOWTIX. SIGN UP BONUS. $100...
Dan’s Daily: Malkin Busts Crosby, Canucks Fling Open Trade Doors
Jim Rutherford is either a genius, creating a circus in Vancouver, or both. Reports state the Canucks have put everyone but Elias Pettersson on the NHL trade block. The Flyers are listening on James van Riemsdyk, the NHL is looking at an 84-game schedule, and Nick Backstrom’s impending return could rekindle the Washington Capitals trade talks. Also, Evgeni Malkin returned to practice and chirped his buddy Sidney Crosby for a wimpy slap shot.
Penguins-Rangers Rematch, Game 32: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-4) saw the New York Rangers (18-10-5) was the handshake line at Madison Square Garden after the Penguins lost a 3-1 series lead and a two-goal lead in Game 7 of Round One in the 2022 NHL playoffs. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry valiantly played on a badly injured ankle that took months to heal. But a controversial non-call as Marcus Pettersson’s helmet was knocked off leading to the Rangers’ late third-period game-tying goal added spice, or salt, to the rivalry.
Dan’s Daily: Big Problems in Philly, Penguins Injury Updates
Sometimes, you have to break it before you can fix it. John Tortorella is breaking the Philadelphia Flyers as they embark on a tear-down project more akin to Godzilla in Tokyo, fire-breathing included. The Flyers and Montreal Canadiens were talking trade over the summer. Chicago media are starting to dive into the NHL trade rumors and what a Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers would look like. There was some hockey on Monday, and Cale Makar’s sportsmanship led to the overturning of a penalty against his opponent. And a scene in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room was too perfect.
Penguins Overcome Molasses Start, Get Sweet Finish, 3-2
Winning this game didn’t put the Pittsburgh Penguins into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And it didn’t really salve the sting of losing their opening-round series to the New York Rangers seven months ago. Not completely, anyway. But as regular-season victories go, their 3-2 win...
Penguins Room: Zucker Teases ‘Very Excited’ Rust, Pens Find Juice
The Pittsburgh Penguins room was in a much better mood than if the first 30 minutes of the game stood as the final. The Penguins were lackluster, if not flat, and trailed the New York Rangers 1-0 until later in the second period. Then Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal.
Penguins Locker Room: Thoughts On a Missed Opportunity
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins should have had a major advantage going into the third period of their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday night. They had been off since a 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday night, and figured to be relatively well-rested. The Hurricanes, meanwhile,...
Penguins Notes: Letang’s Touching Moment, Perfect PK Wins Nothing
CRANBERRY — It was a moment in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room that was too perfect for intrusion. With a locker room full of players going about their business and crusty reporters, young Alex Letang, who is 10 years old, sat in his father Kris’s locker stall practicing his tape jobs.
Penguins Skate: Petry on Ice Early; Zucker, Archibald Game-Time Decisions
Monday, we had injured Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker on the ice early (and then for practice), and Tuesday we had injured defenseman Jeff Petry on the ice early before the team’s optional morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan dropped some interesting news after the skate:...
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Owe Them One,’ Pens Itching for Rematch
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored at least one power-play goal in eight consecutive games, and usually have looked quite menacing in the process. But while they did score on one of their five chances with the man-advantage during their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday evening, they were not as crisp and efficient as they have been most of the time in recent weeks.
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Zucker Returns; Archibald Evaluated for Injury
Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker, listed as being out week to week because of a lower-body injury, went on the ice with skills assistant Ty Hennes a half-hour before the team’s practice was scheduled to begin Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Missing, however, was forward Josh Archibald....
Winning Streak is Over: Carolina Slips Past Penguins, 3-2
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is not much separating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina in the Metropolitan Division standings. It stands to reason, then, that there seems to be very little separating them on the ice, either. But if there is an edge so far this season, it belongs to...
