ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Malkin Busts Crosby, Canucks Fling Open Trade Doors

Jim Rutherford is either a genius, creating a circus in Vancouver, or both. Reports state the Canucks have put everyone but Elias Pettersson on the NHL trade block. The Flyers are listening on James van Riemsdyk, the NHL is looking at an 84-game schedule, and Nick Backstrom’s impending return could rekindle the Washington Capitals trade talks. Also, Evgeni Malkin returned to practice and chirped his buddy Sidney Crosby for a wimpy slap shot.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins-Rangers Rematch, Game 32: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-4) saw the New York Rangers (18-10-5) was the handshake line at Madison Square Garden after the Penguins lost a 3-1 series lead and a two-goal lead in Game 7 of Round One in the 2022 NHL playoffs. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry valiantly played on a badly injured ankle that took months to heal. But a controversial non-call as Marcus Pettersson’s helmet was knocked off leading to the Rangers’ late third-period game-tying goal added spice, or salt, to the rivalry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Big Problems in Philly, Penguins Injury Updates

Sometimes, you have to break it before you can fix it. John Tortorella is breaking the Philadelphia Flyers as they embark on a tear-down project more akin to Godzilla in Tokyo, fire-breathing included. The Flyers and Montreal Canadiens were talking trade over the summer. Chicago media are starting to dive into the NHL trade rumors and what a Patrick Kane trade to the Rangers would look like. There was some hockey on Monday, and Cale Makar’s sportsmanship led to the overturning of a penalty against his opponent. And a scene in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room was too perfect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Owe Them One,’ Pens Itching for Rematch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored at least one power-play goal in eight consecutive games, and usually have looked quite menacing in the process. But while they did score on one of their five chances with the man-advantage during their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday evening, they were not as crisp and efficient as they have been most of the time in recent weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy