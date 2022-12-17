Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
Penn OL transfer Trevor Radosevich commits to Cincinnati
Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Penn offensive line transfer Trevor Radosevich. The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound Radosevich started 30 straight games for the Quakers and was a two-time All-Ivy League selection along with being a two-time captain for Penn. Radosevich, a 2018 recruit, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21...
Detroit News
Trio of metro area stars rethink Signing Day plans after Luke Fickell's Cincy departure
High school football players' lives are turned upside down, knowing they had their futures all set up before a coach or coaches move on from one college to take another position at another college. Such was the case when Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore had to think things over...
Centre Daily
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb. The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in...
wvxu.org
Why the big TV news exodus in Cincinnati in 2022?
As a mid-size market, Cincinnati (No. 36) always has experienced TV newsroom turnover, but the churn in 2022 was worse than usual. And what makes 2022 unprecedented is that nine of the 24 TV news departures were young reporters who quit the television business. "I think a lot of young...
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, 62, dies
UNION, Kentucky (WCMH) — Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was pronounced dead after Boone County deputies found him unresponsive in his home Monday afternoon. He was 62. According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Browning’s house in Union, Kentucky just after 1 p.m. and found him on a […]
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Dr. Know Examines Mysterious Queen City Symbols
Our riverfront’s bridges have painted columns of numbers on the concrete supports underneath. What do they mean? The numbers closest to the water are largest, so they can’t mean the water level. And the numbers are different under each bridge. Are they some kind of secret nautical code? —COUNT ME IN.
cincinnatimagazine.com
O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter
It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
WLWT 5
New sports and entertainment concept opening inside The Foundry in downtown Cincinnati
A new sports and entertainment concept is coming to downtown Cincinnati. The concept, which has yet to be named, will be located inside The Foundry, the space taking over the former Macy's location. Further Concepts and Investors is partnering with the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. on the new concept.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
wvxu.org
Cincy's new police chief talks having more officers on patrol, more women on the force and boosting morale
New Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says reallocating personnel is one way she hopes to relieve stress on officers in the understaffed department. "We're going to dig down deep in the department, find out where all the bodies are assigned, find out where some duplication of work is being done, and try to diminish that duplication," Theetge told WVXU. "And at the end of it, hopefully it reaps additional bodies to put out on patrol. The uniformed officers that are answering the first line calls for service, they need to be shored up first and foremost."
getnews.info
Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition
Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
WKRC
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
NKU names 2023 Alumni Award recipients to be honored Jan. 27 during Homecoming Weekend
Northern Kentucky University has announced its 2023 Alumni Award recipients as Tom Wiedemann, Maria M. Reynolds, Jeff Jordan, Kayla D. Pecchioni and Robert Wallace. They will be honored at the Alumni Awards Dinner and Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27 to kick off Homecoming Weekend at NKU. “The impact of these...
Ky. woman wins big from company holiday party lottery tickets
Lori Janes said she was happy to get a gift card to TJ Maxx during their $25 white elephant gift exchange, but it was “stolen” from her.
WLWT 5
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Comments / 0