Surely we can all agree on one thing this year and that’s the Arkansas’ basketball season has just been weird. The 10th ranked Razorbacks started the season without their best player on the court in Nick Smith, Jr. Who yet again is subject to a lingering knee injury that he aggravated during the previous game against Bradley in Little Rock. At some point this season, do you shut it down and preserve his future as an NBA star. Or, do you let him completely heal this time and bring him back during SEC play and the annual Musselman run in early February-March?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO