Mother, 2-year-old child hurt in Muskegon hit-and-run
Police in Muskegon say a mother and a 2-year-old were hit while walking on the shoulder of a road Tuesday morning.
wkzo.com
Stolen vehicle recovered by CCSD in parking lot of Springfield auto parts store
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says they recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Airway Auto Parts located at 3500 West Dickman Road in the City of Springfield. Before deputies arrived, a suspect was seen running away from the...
Woman, toddler in hospital after hit-and-run in Muskegon
A woman and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on the side of a road in Muskegon Tuesday morning, police said.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log December 19-20, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
‘Scary’: 1 dead, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Police identify 1 of 2 victims in Ottawa County fatal fire
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – - A 28-year-old woman, who was one of two victims in an Allendale Township house fire, has been identified as Angelica Del Villar-Garcia, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said Monday. The child in the fatal fire has not been positively identified, according to a Dec....
927thevan.com
Teen Hurt in North Side Crash Into Building
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 20, 2022) – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash into a building on Holland’s North Side late on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Douglas Avenue...
One killed in Bangor house fire
One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital after in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Suspect in fatal October 2021 shooting takes no contest plea
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown in 2021 has taken a no contest plea. 30-year-old Cordney Dashawn Toliver is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He took a no contest plea on Dec. 19 in the 17th Circuit Court.
95.3 MNC
Woman dead after being shot at Benton Harbor apartment
A woman is dead after being shot and dragged through a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18. Police say that the 30-year-old woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment, dragged down the stairway, and left in the walkway. When officials...
WWMTCw
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
Man dies in Kalamazoo County crash after losing control of vehicle while passing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A 61-year-old man was killed Sunday, Dec. 18, in a crash near Galesburg. The man lost control of his vehicle while passing and it crashed into a tree, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash happened...
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
WNDU
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Portage mother of 8
Monday, investigators revealed a person of interest in the disappearance of Heather Kelley is in custody on an unrelated charge.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
Bystander electrocuted following crash in Montcalm Twp.
A bystander to a Saturday crash in Montcalm Township is in the hospital after he was electrocuted by downed power lines.
