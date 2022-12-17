INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles waited all season to start taking snaps with the Indianapolis Colts starters. The 33-year-old quarterback is about to get his chance. On Wednesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indy's starter against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving Foles his first start since Dec. 26, 2021, and his second since October 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO