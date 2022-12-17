Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Wreaths Across America honors Kentucky soldiers
CAMP NELSON, Ky. — It’s a holiday reveille call that pays tribute to all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom. Wreaths Across America honors veterans and fallen soldiers by placing wreaths on their gravestones. Over 400 volunteers placed 13,000 wreaths this year. Organizers and...
WTVQ
Volunteers needed for Faith & Community Christmas Store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith & Community Christmas Store is back. The annual event allows families in need to shop for toys and other items free of charge. Volunteers are helping to make sure thousands of kids wake up on Christmas morning...
WTVQ
Shelters prepare for influx ahead of frigid temperatures in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Frigid temperatures set to move in the latter part of the week, many shelters are preparing for an influx of people. Salvation Army in Lexington is just one shelter that not only helps women and children seek shelter during the year. “While the overnight...
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
fox56news.com
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
WKYT 27
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
WKYT 27
Governor Beshear announces nearly $15.8 million for eviction relief in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear stopped in his hometown of Lexington to announce more than $15 million earmarked for eviction relief in the city. The Governor says these funds will help struggling renters, landlords and homeowners pay the bills. “So today, I’m announcing that we are...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
WKYT 27
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
Wave 3
No, Waylon Jennings did not own the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ WAVE News documentary confirms
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just when the story of the so-called Cocaine Bear, a drug-sniffing movie celebrity couldn’t get any weirder, it does. The Netflix film Cocaine Bear is due out in February. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Ray Liotta in his final role, it’s inspired by a true story rooted in Kentucky. One Lexington, Ky. business is already cashing in on the animal’s wild tale that was destined for Hollywood.
WTVQ
Staying warm in dangerous cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frigid temperatures are headed our way that could impact your holiday travel plans. “It is going to get bitter cold,” says John Bobel, public information officer for Lexington Emergency Management. Freezing cold is on the way; wind chill going into Friday could have temperatures...
wymt.com
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves minor injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A minor was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The minor was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
WTVQ
Crews respond to fire at J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The fires have been put out, the Lexington Fire Department says. Crews are remaining on scene to check if the fire spread to other parts of the factory. Multiple crews responded to a fire at the J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington Monday afternoon. A roaster was on...
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
Comments / 0