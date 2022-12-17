ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Roommate allegedly killed woman found stabbed at NYC homeless shelter

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3mZD_0jmJpnuJ00

Cops are looking for the roommate of a woman found fatally stabbed at a Manhattan homeless shelter .

Charmaine Crossman, 42, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27, Friday at the shelter at 225 East 45th Street, police believe.

“She’s the roommate of the person she allegedly killed,” an NYPD spokeswoman said. It’s unclear what sparked the killing, authorities said.

The NYPD released photos of Crossman along with a 10-second surveillance video from the shelter and from the MTA.

The victim, who was stabbed in the head, shoulder and thigh, was found after someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. about a stabbing at the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter.

She was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

The 42-year-old alleged attacker ran out of the shelter and was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants, cops said.

The deadly stabbing comes amid a surge in blade incidents in 2022. Fatal stabbings and slashings are up an alarming 37% in the Big Apple this year compared to the same span in 2021.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 23

bluetry35722
2d ago

We can't make a saint out of someone just because they are dead. Did the dead woman attack this woman first and just het the chit end of the stick? We weren't there.

Reply(2)
3
Donovan Williams
3d ago

probably sneak thieving or boyfriend stealing going on... my bet is 1st one

Reply(4)
9
A’shadeeyah
3d ago

Shelters are rough plus they were roommates, maybe somebody kept blowing it up while they was sleeping 😴 💨😠

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Man attacked and stabbed inside Manhattan homeless shelter: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man was attacked by two people and stabbed in the chest inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, police said. The 34-year-old victim knew the two suspects who attacked him inside the shelter near West 25th Street around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD

The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Thief stole $4,000 worth of wigs from Bronx store: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday. The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home March 8, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, cried outside a Sunset Park funeral home...
BRONX, NY
WSB Radio

Two killed on New York City subway tracks

NEW YORK — A man and a woman were killed by a New York City subway Tuesday morning in an incident that doesn't appear to be a crime, according to the mayor. The fatalities on the L tracks at 6th Avenue don't appear to be the result of "a push or shove," said Mayor Eric Adams, who responded to the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
evgrieve.com

[Updating] Man found dead with a slash wound to his neck on Avenue A

The body of a 51-year-old man with a neck wound was found early this morning on Avenue A between 13th Street and 14th Street. According to ABC 7, the man, whose identity has not been released, was discovered around 1 a.m. outside 214 Avenue A on the east side of the avenue with "a laceration to the neck." Authorities pronounced him dead at Bellevue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village

NEW YORK, NY – A 51-year-old man was attacked on Avenue A near East 14th Street in the East Village early Monday morning. According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown suspect at around 1 am near his East Village home. When police arrived, the victim was unresponsive. He was taken to Bellvue Hospital where he was declared deceased a short time later. The man suffered from a severe slash wound to his neck. At this time, no arrest have been made. The post 51-year-old man slashed and killed in the East Village appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker stabbed in the stomach: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) —  A smoke shop employee was stabbed in the stomach on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man, who works at Bing Bong Smoke Shop at 39th Street and Eighth Avenue, was attacked around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the store, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy