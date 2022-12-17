Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history with wild OT win over Colts

The Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown, scored on an interception of quarterback Kirk Cousins and raced out to a huge lead, but it was the Vikings who made history on Saturday.

Minnesota completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, rallying from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat Indianapolis, 39-36, on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings rallied from 33-0 to beat the Colts in overtime on Saturday. Getty Images

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph kicked the winning field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday against the Colts. Getty Images

The wild and improbable victory surpassed the 32-point margin former Bills quarterback and ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich led in a 1993 wild-card playoff game against the Houston Oilers.

Minnesota didn’t score until there was 8:22 left in the third quarter, when Cousins hit K.J. Osborn from 2 yards out. From there, C.J. Ham scored on a 1-yard run late in the third and Justin Jefferson caught an 8-yard pass from Cousins early in the fourth to cut the deficit to 36-21. Cousins then threw a 1-yard TD pass to Adam Thielen with 5:30 remaining in regulation.

The Vikings tied the score at 36 with 2:15 left on a 64-yard pass from Cousins to running back Dalvin Cook, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Cousins to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

In overtime, Minnesota won the coin toss and got the ball and the Vikings reached the Colts’ 39-yard-line, but the drive stalled. They punted rather than attempting a 57-yard field goal but eventually got the ball back at their own 18 with 1:41 left, going 60 yards in six plays to set up the winning kick.

Minnesota improved to 11-3 on the season and clinched the NFC North, while Indianapolis dropped to 4-9-1.