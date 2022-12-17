Read full article on original website
Related
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Archaeologists excavate ‘Jesus’s midwife’ tomb in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus’s midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, the antiquities authority said Tuesday. The intricately decorated Jewish burial cave complex dates to around the first century A.D., but it was later associated by...
Peruvian judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months as nationwide protests set off by the political crisis showed no signs of abating and the death toll rose to at least 14. The judge’s decision came a...
WATCH: State Department responds to Russia on Patriot missiles
The State Department hit back after the Kremlin warned Washington that any Patriot systems and U.S. personnel deployed to Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. Watch the briefing in the player above. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters “the only provocative measures that have been...
U.S. asks court to end immigration asylum limits — after Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but requested a delay until at least after Christmas. The administration made the plea in a filing Tuesday, a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions were slated to expire on Wednesday.
Peru Congress reconsiders early election as unrest continues
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress on Tuesday is set to consider holding early elections, despite protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. It’s the second time in days that the lawmakers — easily...
Putin meets with Belarusian leader, potentially seeking military support
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow’s ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after Russia’s...
WATCH: Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso meets with Biden at the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso by his side, President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. is looking to expand and strengthen the U.S. relationship with one of its staunchest allies in South America and a country that’s getting plenty of attention from China. Watch the...
Ukrainians replace Russian landmarks with native heroes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
FTX's Bankman-Fried signs extradition papers as Wednesday hearing looms
NASSAU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has signed legal papers paving the way for his extradition from The Bahamas to the United States, where he faces fraud charges over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, a Bahamas official said on Tuesday.
Suspense over future asylum rules builds at border after SCOTUS order
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspense mounted at the U.S. border with Mexico on Tuesday about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers as the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve — though it could be brief...
Vatican defrocks anti-abortion priest for ‘blasphemous posts’
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop who repeatedly told him to stop his partisan activism for Donald Trump. A...
China reports 2 COVID deaths in Beijing as virus cases surge
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death...
Some Chinese authorities encourage people with mild COVID to go back to work
BEIJING (AP) — Several local governments in China encouraged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to go to work this week, another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections — and a growing number of deaths.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday. The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to keep limits...
Kurdish forces seize Islamic State militant in Syria as part of joint raid with U.S.
BEIRUT (AP) — A Kurdish-led group in Syria said Monday that its fighters alongside U.S. forces have arrested a wanted militant with the Islamic State group that continues to stage attacks in the region. There are some 900 U.S. troops in Syria supporting Kurdish-led forces in the fight against...
WATCH: State Department applauds UN biodiversity agreement
The Biden administration is applauding a biodiversity agreement after negotiators reached a deal at a U.N. conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. Watch Price’s remarks in the...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0