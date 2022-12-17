ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Archaeologists excavate ‘Jesus’s midwife’ tomb in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus’s midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, the antiquities authority said Tuesday. The intricately decorated Jewish burial cave complex dates to around the first century A.D., but it was later associated by...
PBS NewsHour

Peruvian judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months as nationwide protests set off by the political crisis showed no signs of abating and the death toll rose to at least 14. The judge’s decision came a...
PBS NewsHour

U.S. asks court to end immigration asylum limits — after Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but requested a delay until at least after Christmas. The administration made the plea in a filing Tuesday, a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions were slated to expire on Wednesday.
EL PASO, TX
PBS NewsHour

Peru Congress reconsiders early election as unrest continues

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress on Tuesday is set to consider holding early elections, despite protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. It’s the second time in days that the lawmakers — easily...
PBS NewsHour

Ukrainians replace Russian landmarks with native heroes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
PBS NewsHour

China reports 2 COVID deaths in Beijing as virus cases surge

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department applauds UN biodiversity agreement

The Biden administration is applauding a biodiversity agreement after negotiators reached a deal at a U.N. conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. Watch Price’s remarks in the...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy