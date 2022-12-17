JoJo Earle Announces Transfer Destination

The wide receiver will join a Horned Frogs program that's contending for a national championship.

Wide receiver JoJo Earle is the latest former Alabama player to choose a new program after entering the transfer portal. It's not a totally new home however, as the Texas native will transfer to TCU.

Earle, a 4-star recruit from the 2021 recruiting class, played high school ball at Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. Entering the 2022 season, Earle was supposed to be the punt returner for Nick Saban in addition to his wide receiver duties. However, an injury in the offseason set him back, and once he became healthy, never got into the receiver rotation. That, combined with losing punt return duties to Kool-Aid McKinstry, likely motivated Earle to look elsewhere, resulting in him returning to his home state.

Regarding the program he's joining, TCU will compete in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan in the College Football Playoff after suffering only one loss in the Big 12 Championship game. The Horned Frogs, led by Hesiman Finalist Max Duggan, boasted one of the best passing offenses in the country, averaging 273 yards per game.

With Earle going to TCU, that makes three wide receivers who have left Alabama and found a new home, following Traeshon Holden's commitment to Oregon and Christian Leary's transfer to Central Florida. That leaves Aaron Anderson as the lone wide receiver left in the portal from Alabama.

Alabama football still has one more game on the schedule, against the team that beat TCU, Kansas State, in the Sugar Bowl. The game will take place on New Year's Eve in New Orleans.