Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local restaurant spreading holiday cheer to select decorated homes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents who have put up Christmas lights this holiday season might get a little extra treat from a local restaurant. New York Lunch on East Avenue is supplying gift certificates to several homes to thank them for their holiday lights. New York Lunch East Avenue is located at 922 East Ave. in Erie. […]
wnynewsnow.com
Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
Want to find the best holiday lights in Erie? This map has you covered
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was a time when seeing the best holiday lights meant driving aimlessly through neighborhoods. Either you knew about the lights (likely through word of mouth), or you personally hunted for them. Those days are over for locals who want to enjoy a homegrown holiday display. Throughout Erie, silver lanes are aglow, it’s […]
wnynewsnow.com
Our Community Turns Out For The St. Susan’s Center In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Jamestown community came together once again to raise money and donations for the area’s only soup kitchen: the St. Susan’s Center. Known as the “Holiday Haul”, Keith Martin and local basketball coach Dan Keefe, are among those behind the annual charitable effort, now a decade in the making.
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road
The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
wnynewsnow.com
Garbage Collection Fees Will Increase For Those In Jamestown Next Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The cost to take out the trash in Jamestown is going up next year. On Monday, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities approved their 2023 budget, which includes a price increase for solid waste customers. The utility’s General Manager says garbage collection costs...
wnynewsnow.com
Over Loaded Power Strip Sparked Sunday Night Ashville Fire
ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An overloaded power strip is blamed for sparking a residential fire in southern Chautauqua County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m. the Ashville Fire Department, and several other departments for mutual aid, responded to a structure fire at 4926 Stoneledge Road, in Ashville.
yourerie
City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project
City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront …. City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent …. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation, continued environmental education. New partnership, ‘Penn State at Eagles Nest,’ bringing …...
SPCA Monday: Plum and Turnip
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Plum and Turnip! Plum, one year old, and Turnip, seven months old, are bonded, meaning the two female cats would have to be adopted together. The felines have no medical issues and can go with other animals and kids, though they have not been tested […]
It could be a snowy trek to Christmas church services
Another snowstorm will be arriving ahead of one of the most important weekends at churches across the Western New York region.
wnynewsnow.com
Gas Prices Tumble To 15-Month Low, Clock In At $3.69 A Gallon Locally
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.14 nationwide. That’s 18-cents lower than the previous week and 60-cents lower than a month ago.
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel remains hopeful about Wells' future in Dunkirk area
What does the recent announcement of the Ferrero Group's acquisition of Wells Enterprises mean for the city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County? Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel remains hopeful about the company's future in the Dunkirk area. The call-in guest to WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday said that county officials reached out to company officials to get more information about the acquisition last week. He believes the Ferrero Group intends to put their full support behind Wells...
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
wnynewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Seeks DVD Donations to Help Entertain Animals During Winter Months
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — During the winter season there are no guests at the Erie Zoo, so how do the zoo animals stay entertained?. According to a Facebook post, the Orangutans, Spider Monkeys, Golden Lion Tamarins, and many other species get to watch an array of movies.
3 Great Pizza Places In Erie
If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
Erie Gay News celebrates its 30th anniversary
A local news publication is honoring a milestone this month. Erie Gay News is celebrating their 30th anniversary of being published as their first issue came out in December 1992. They have been publishing articles monthly since then and is one of the only print publications that is LGBTQ focused in Pennsylvania. Their mission is […]
Large winter storm will affect the area Thursday into the Christmas weekend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wintertime arrives at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, and Mother Nature will make sure we get a good taste of winter fury later this week. A major winter storm will develop in the Midwest, then combine with another storm coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The Midwest storm will provide the cold and wind, […]
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of otter Daisy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of another animal. On Tuesday the zoo announced on Facebook the death of one of the North American river otters, Daisy. Daisy recently spent time with Rascal, a 15-year-old male, in the Otter Creek exhibit. She was born in...
Comments / 0