Jamestown, NY

YourErie

Local restaurant spreading holiday cheer to select decorated homes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents who have put up Christmas lights this holiday season might get a little extra treat from a local restaurant. New York Lunch on East Avenue is supplying gift certificates to several homes to thank them for their holiday lights. New York Lunch East Avenue is located at 922 East Ave. in Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Want to find the best holiday lights in Erie? This map has you covered

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was a time when seeing the best holiday lights meant driving aimlessly through neighborhoods. Either you knew about the lights (likely through word of mouth), or you personally hunted for them. Those days are over for locals who want to enjoy a homegrown holiday display. Throughout Erie, silver lanes are aglow, it’s […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Our Community Turns Out For The St. Susan’s Center In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Jamestown community came together once again to raise money and donations for the area’s only soup kitchen: the St. Susan’s Center. Known as the “Holiday Haul”, Keith Martin and local basketball coach Dan Keefe, are among those behind the annual charitable effort, now a decade in the making.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road

The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Garbage Collection Fees Will Increase For Those In Jamestown Next Year

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The cost to take out the trash in Jamestown is going up next year. On Monday, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities approved their 2023 budget, which includes a price increase for solid waste customers. The utility’s General Manager says garbage collection costs...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Over Loaded Power Strip Sparked Sunday Night Ashville Fire

ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An overloaded power strip is blamed for sparking a residential fire in southern Chautauqua County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m. the Ashville Fire Department, and several other departments for mutual aid, responded to a structure fire at 4926 Stoneledge Road, in Ashville.
ASHVILLE, NY
yourerie

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront …. City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent …. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation, continued environmental education. New partnership, ‘Penn State at Eagles Nest,’ bringing …...
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

SPCA Monday: Plum and Turnip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Plum and Turnip! Plum, one year old, and Turnip, seven months old, are bonded, meaning the two female cats would have to be adopted together. The felines have no medical issues and can go with other animals and kids, though they have not been tested […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Gas Prices Tumble To 15-Month Low, Clock In At $3.69 A Gallon Locally

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.14 nationwide. That’s 18-cents lower than the previous week and 60-cents lower than a month ago.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel remains hopeful about Wells' future in Dunkirk area

What does the recent announcement of the Ferrero Group's acquisition of Wells Enterprises mean for the city of Dunkirk and Chautauqua County? Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel remains hopeful about the company's future in the Dunkirk area. The call-in guest to WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday said that county officials reached out to company officials to get more information about the acquisition last week. He believes the Ferrero Group intends to put their full support behind Wells...
DUNKIRK, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Erie

If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Erie Gay News celebrates its 30th anniversary

A local news publication is honoring a milestone this month. Erie Gay News is celebrating their 30th anniversary of being published as their first issue came out in December 1992. They have been publishing articles monthly since then and is one of the only print publications that is LGBTQ focused in Pennsylvania. Their mission is […]
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo announces the death of otter Daisy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of another animal. On Tuesday the zoo announced on Facebook the death of one of the North American river otters, Daisy. Daisy recently spent time with Rascal, a 15-year-old male, in the Otter Creek exhibit. She was born in...
BUFFALO, NY

