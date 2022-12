No. 1 Purdue will be in uncharted territory when it plays host to New Orleans on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers (11-0), who were unranked to start the season, maintained the top spot in the AP Top 25 when the poll was released Monday. This is the first time Purdue has sat atop the poll for consecutive weeks. The Boilermakers were ranked No. 1 for the first time last December, then lost their next game at Rutgers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO