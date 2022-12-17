ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Tannehill carted off with ankle injury

Ryan Tannehill hurt his ankle early in the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and it appears the injury may have been significant. Tannehill had his right ankle rolled on by a defender as he was running with the ball during the first quarter. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

More insight into Will Anderson’s bowl decision, if other top NFL picks are opting out

A few weeks of speculation followed Alabama’s Iron Bowl win and last Friday’s first practice for the Sugar Bowl. Whether Will Anderson and Bryce Young would suit up for a rare non-playoff bowl game was perhaps the most discussed aspect surrounding the early December downtime. An hour or so before that first drill, news broke they would, in fact, play in the bowl game despite top-5 pick NFL draft projections.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama teammates return to NFL rosters

Teammates at Alabama for three seasons and released by NFL teams last week, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and guard Lester Cotton returned to the NFL on Tuesday. Cotton joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, and Lewis joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. :. · EAGLES COACH: ‘I DON’T...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. Charlotte will be seeking to avenge the 113-109 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 28th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AL.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts dealing with shoulder injury

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was counting on the healing properties of Anita Baker’s music. But reports from a variety of media outlets, including NFL Network and ESPN, on Monday indicate the former Alabama QB sprained his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, leaving the Eagles without one of the NFL MVP frontrunners for at least their next game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa finishes on top in Pro Bowl voting

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one-third of the way toward his first Pro Bowl recognition. The NFL announced on Monday that the former Alabama All-American received more votes than any other player in fan balloting for this year’s Pro Bowl selections. :. · EAGLES QB JALEN HURTS DEALING...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy