Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Vegans and Vegetarians Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Ryan Tannehill carted off with ankle injury
Ryan Tannehill hurt his ankle early in the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and it appears the injury may have been significant. Tannehill had his right ankle rolled on by a defender as he was running with the ball during the first quarter. The...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
More insight into Will Anderson’s bowl decision, if other top NFL picks are opting out
A few weeks of speculation followed Alabama’s Iron Bowl win and last Friday’s first practice for the Sugar Bowl. Whether Will Anderson and Bryce Young would suit up for a rare non-playoff bowl game was perhaps the most discussed aspect surrounding the early December downtime. An hour or so before that first drill, news broke they would, in fact, play in the bowl game despite top-5 pick NFL draft projections.
What TV channel is Cowboys-Jaguars on? Live stream, how to watch online, time
The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars face off on Sunday, Dec. 18. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t played many meaningful December games over the last dozen years. They’re usually so far out of the AFC South race by then that...
Former Alabama teammates return to NFL rosters
Teammates at Alabama for three seasons and released by NFL teams last week, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and guard Lester Cotton returned to the NFL on Tuesday. Cotton joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, and Lewis joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. :. · EAGLES COACH: ‘I DON’T...
CBS Sports
Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. Charlotte will be seeking to avenge the 113-109 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 28th.
MNF Caesars promo code: Get $1,250 first bet insurance for Rams vs Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers clash on MNF, and sports bettors can claim up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance on...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts dealing with shoulder injury
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was counting on the healing properties of Anita Baker’s music. But reports from a variety of media outlets, including NFL Network and ESPN, on Monday indicate the former Alabama QB sprained his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, leaving the Eagles without one of the NFL MVP frontrunners for at least their next game.
Tua Tagovailoa finishes on top in Pro Bowl voting
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one-third of the way toward his first Pro Bowl recognition. The NFL announced on Monday that the former Alabama All-American received more votes than any other player in fan balloting for this year’s Pro Bowl selections. :. · EAGLES QB JALEN HURTS DEALING...
Spurs at Rockets: Monday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info
The month of December has been filled with highs and lows for the young Houston Rockets. At one point, they had a five-game home winning streak at Toyota Center, and they’ve had some impressive wins over teams like Phoenix (twice), Milwaukee, and Philadelphia. They have also had some clear...
Colts' historic collapse in Week 15 knocks 1992 Oilers off top spot
The Indianapolis Colts somehow managed to cough up a 33-point halftime lead on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, ultimately losing in overtime, 39-36. The loss was historic, as the Vikings pulled off what is now the largest comeback in NFL history after overcoming the 33-point deficit. In the process, they...
Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks odds, picks and predictions
The Calgary Flames (14-12-6) take on the San Jose Sharks (10-17-6) at SAP Center at San Jose Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Flames vs. Sharks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Flames...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0