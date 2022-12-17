Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
swishappeal.com
Preview: Teams and players at or near top of nation in key categories meet in No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Arkansas
It’s going to be strength against strength when the No. 16 Oregon Ducks meet the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks on on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the San Diego Invitational. Per Her Hoop Stats, Arkansas is first in the nation in free throw rate (27.6 percent) and Oregon is second in opponent free throw rate (10.3).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 12/19: Stole The Show
Good morning. Bradley Cooper. Bradley Pitt. Bradley University. Doesn’t matter. Hogs by 90 19. We’ve got Coach Muss mic’d up for his pregame speech, front and center for postgame awards after the victory, and much more behind the scenes from this past weekend. Just keep scrolling, y’all.
247Sports
Cam Ball stepping into key role for Razorbacks
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will feature ample opportunity for several young Razorbacks to see extended action on the field. Redshirt freshman Cam Ball has already begun to earn a more substantial role along the Arkansas defensive line this season and could be making his first career start in the bowl game against Kansas.
247Sports
Kansas flips Arkansas commit, Eudora native Jaden Hamm
Kansas football’s roll on the local recruiting front in December has continued. On Monday, three-star tight end Jaden Hamm announced his commitment to KU at his high school. Hamm was previously committed to Arkansas but elected to flip his commitment with National Signing Day only days away. The news comes a little over a week after Lawrence native Calvin Clements announced his commitment to KU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Fanta shares high praise for Razorbacks: 'Arkansas defensively is as tough as they come'
John Fanta, a FOX Sports college basketball broadcaster, holds the Arkansas men’s basketball team in high regard. Fanta said he’s not sure if it’s fully realized nationally just how great the Razorbacks have been over the last 3 seasons. But the Razorbacks know who they are, and even top-tier freshmen are held accountable to play to their identity.
nwahomepage.com
Game story: No. 10 Arkansas hammers Bradley, 76-57, in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are making a habit of exorcising their December demons. The Hoop Hogs avenged last season’s loss against a mid-major opponent in their annual game played in central Arkansas by turning unranked mid-major Bradley over and inside-out, 76-57, on Saturday in front of 16,675 fans at Simmons Bank Arena. That attendance figure was announced as the second-largest crowd ever at the venue for a basketball game.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Jalen St. John enters transfer portal
Arkansas offensive lineman Jalen St. John is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. St. John, a redshirt sophomore from St. Louis (Mo.), has appeared in 13 games throughout his Arkansas career, primarily on special teams. He was indefinitely suspended from the team following an arrest on November 22nd.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023
Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs lose two recruits off commitment list
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen two recruits drop off the commitment list thus far today as Wednesday’s early signing period draws nearer. Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, decommitted following a weekend visit to Kansas. Hamm had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 14, 2021. But Dowell Loggains, his key recruiter, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina. Hamm posted on Twitter he will be committing within the next week.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Mason Goldman commit lights up social media
Nebraska football recruiting is rolling right along at a rather ridiculous pace these days. As the Huskers head towards the early signing period, Matt Rhule and his staff have been locking in commits left and right. That includes Mason Goldman, who happens to be the third commit to announce their pledge to the Cornhuskers on Monday alone.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 12-18-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Big week for Arkansas Football with Hogs going out and Hogs coming in on all fronts. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk, the team breaks down all the developing news. We also get into potential transfers and those who will...
wearemillardsouth.com
Bye Bye Backflips
The state wrestling finals will look a little different this year as the NSAA announced that starting this season, backflips following the conclusion of a match will be considered a penalty. “I think it’s a great idea,” Millard South head boys wrestling coach Nate Olson said. “It was getting out...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
Comments / 0