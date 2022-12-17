ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Meet Gus, WVU School of Nursing’s new therapy-dog-in-training

By Austin Simms
 3 days ago
Photo: WVU School of Nursing

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WVU School of Nursing has just announced that they are welcoming a new furry friend to the WVU Nursing family.

According to a release from the WVU School of Nursing, Gus, who has been dubbed a gentle giant weighing 125 pounds and counting is well on his way to becoming an official therapy dog through the Hearts of Gold Service Dog program, a service dog training program providing service dogs for individuals with mobility impairment and/or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Partnering with the School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences and Interdisciplinary Curriculum of West Virginia University, the Hearts of Gold program offers university courses in service dog training, is developing research activities, and provides many other services to the community.

Cathy Camden, owner of Gus the Great Dane pup is a senior academic advisor with the WVU School of Nursing and has always been passionate about training and handling a therapy dog.

“I previously owned a therapy dog that I took to hospitals, nursing homes, and other events,” Camden said. “The joy that came from those visits was evidence of how powerful and uplifting a ‘wet nose’ can be for others. I fell in love with this type of service and as long as I have worked here, I have wanted to provide a therapy dog for our school.”

Once he has successfully completed his training, Gus will have regular visiting hours in Camden’s office, and he will be invited to certain classrooms and activities to help members of the School of Nursing take a moment to unwind and destress.

