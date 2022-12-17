Read full article on original website
As bitter cold temps continue, so too does the freezing fog & sun tug of war
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update on ferry passengers stranded in Juneau, a plow truck that caught fire on Saturday, and the Anchorage School District School Board's final meeting of the year where they will continue discussing the district's budget. In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card.
Chilly and bright, super cold at night!
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The coldest temperature in the state this morning was a frigid cold 49 below zero in Fort Yukon and Northway! That is a super cold start to the day!. Extremely cold air will stick around the mainland areas of the state, keeping temperatures sub-zero in the interior during the night as well as the day.
No more fog, but bitter cold remains
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The thermometer reached -10 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Monday morning, the coldest temperature recorded there since Jan. 10 of 2020, and the coldest December temperature since 2013. Southcentral Alaskans are waking up to temperatures well below zero for the sixth morning in a...
Seeking shelter: ‘Survive or don’t survive, but I do my best’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sept. 18 just before 4 p.m., Anchorage Police found the body of 36-year-old Kou Yang. Yang was found dead off Tudor Road, inside a port-a-potty. Police reported that he had been dead for “quite some time,” but wrote that nothing suspicious was noted at the scene.
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
Midday Report December 19, 2022
On today’s Midday report with host Terry Haines: Discovery of an ancient weir in Southeast has archaeologists rewriting the timeline there. Three major snowstorms in under two weeks have made travel tough in Anchorage. And the Anchorage School Board will decide today whether to increase class sizes to help close a $48 million budget deficit.
Rheumatologist Dr. Dave Templin retires after over 50 years of serving the Alaska Native community
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rheumatologist Dr. Dave Templin’s spent more than half his life in health care helping people with arthritis, in particular the Alaska Native community. Dr. Templin has been a familiar face in the rheumatology department, on the fourth floor of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium...
Former North Pole resident indicted for 2005 death of his infant daughter
Though 2022 won't end as the warmest year on record or the year with the lowest sea ice, the Arctic Report Card shows warming trends continue across the Arctic. According to the Alaska Marine Highway’s service notices, the scheduled M/V LeConte sailings for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were canceled “due to high winds and freezing spray.” The website shows that the LeConte is scheduled to depart Juneau at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, headed for Tenakee, Angoon and Kake. After returning, the LeConte will then sail from Juneau to Pelican on Christmas Eve.
Deadly Houston fire razes cabin
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead following an early-morning structure fire in Houston. According to a dispatch, troopers were informed at approximately 2:20 a.m., of a cabin fire on King John Drive in Houston, roughly 15 miles west of Wasilla. As firefighters snuffed out the fire, a body was discovered in the cabin, which was deemed a “complete loss.”
A ‘big soup of viruses’ is filling Alaska hospital beds
Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declares December “ski or sled to work month”
At a sparsely-attended press conference on the Park Strip, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that his office had declared December “ski or sled to work month.” According to Bronson, roads and sidewalks will be minimally plowed or remain buried under giant snowdrifts in order to encourage residents to engage in healthier forms of wintertime transportation.
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Bronson names acting municipal manager; Demboski out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named a new acting municipal manager. In a news release sent out Monday morning, Bronson’s spokesperson Corey Allen Young announced the change. “Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Kent Kohlhase Acting Municipal Manager,” Young wrote. “He will take over for...
Champions crowned at the 2022 ASAA State Wrestling Championships
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Lathrop Malemutes complete the three-peat, winning the ASAA girl’s State Wrestling team title for the third year in a row on Saturday, hile both the South Anchorage Wolverines and the Redington Huskies went from runner-ups last year to team title champions in Division I and Division II for the boys.
Full capacities in homeless shelters seen across Anchorage
Before both sides rested their case, David Eastman took the stand one last time answering “no” to direct questions about his desire to see or aid an overthrow of the government. Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. Updated: 5 hours ago. The situation...
Accidental death in Alaska arrest
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal court in Alaska allowed a daughter’s excessive force and Fourth Amendment claims to proceed against Anchorage after its SWAT team deployed chemical agents to drive her father, who had stopped taking his medicine for bipolar disorder and manic depression, from the house so he could be taken to a psychiatric institute. The unarmed man instead went into the crawlspace where he either drowned or died of hypothermia.
Anchorage School District has plan to make up snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has had seven snow days since the beginning of the year, but only two were calendared for, according to Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt. At Monday night’s school board meeting Bryantt proposed how to make up the other five days. The plan calls...
Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?
Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
Anchorage School Board votes to keep Abbott Loop on closure list and hears plan to make-up snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board got to work Monday night on approving a plan to help fill a $48 million budget gap. The board had already decided to spare five of the six elementary schools that were originally proposed for closure; many of those who testified, however, asked the board to spare Abbott Loop Elementary School as well. Some board members proposed waiting another year to consider closing the school, but the amendment failed.
Anchorage man charged in Friday homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a homicide on Copperbush Court in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood. According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died of an upper-body wound. Police say they have arrested 32-year-old Jessy B. Amos and charged him with first- and second-degree murder.
