Today is the second day of candidate qualifying, with political hopefuls getting the opportunity to run in a special election to fill the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission. It is a post that opened with the September resignation of former Commissioner Mariah Parker, who left Athens for Atlanta. The special election is set for March 21. The three-day candidate qualifying period ends at noon tomorrow. Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher says she will resign to run for the open Commission seat. The remaining Board members will choose her replacement on the Clarke County Board of Education.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO