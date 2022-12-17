ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul

Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
ATHENS, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

North Georgia Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Dawsonville

If you go to Atlanta you cannot miss visiting the North Georgia Premium Outlets. They are famous for their good supply of luxury brand outlet stores including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Gucci. But there are options for all budgets including several of the best clothing brands in the United States...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
multihousingnews.com

Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community

The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Nursing program a go at Tech

Program kicked off this summer, mirrors similar program at main campus. WALTON COUNTY, GA For Brennen Young, the brand new nursing program at Athens Technical College’s Monroe satellite campus was an opportunity to fulfill her grandmother’s legacy. Young’s grandmother attended nursing school as a young woman but never...
MONROE, GA
Red and Black

Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism

In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens parade video streams on County website and airs on ACTV

Video from the December 1 Downtown Parade of Lights is now posted to the Athens-Clarke County government website. It is also airing through the end of the year on ACTV Cable Channel 180. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. A video of the 2022 Downtown Parade of Lights is broadcasting...
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp

A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8M Home in Greensboro, GA is The Epitome of Modern Luxury Lake Living with Endless Entertaining Opportunities, Resort-Like Amenities

The Home in Greensboro includes open floor plan with custom designed built-in cabinets and fireplace in the large great room, now available for sale. This home located at 1041 W Vista Way, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 5,569 square feet of living spaces. Call Riezl Baker – Luxury Lake Oconee – (Phone: 706-347-2625) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Candidate qualifying continues as BOE member resigns to run for Commission

Today is the second day of candidate qualifying, with political hopefuls getting the opportunity to run in a special election to fill the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission. It is a post that opened with the September resignation of former Commissioner Mariah Parker, who left Athens for Atlanta. The special election is set for March 21. The three-day candidate qualifying period ends at noon tomorrow. Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher says she will resign to run for the open Commission seat. The remaining Board members will choose her replacement on the Clarke County Board of Education.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co BOE to consider name changes for elementary schools

The Clarke County School Board is looking to rename two elementary schools in Athens. Under a proposal from School Board president LaKeisha Gantt, Chase Street Elementary would become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, while Alps Road would be renamed in honor of Bettye Henderson. Gantt says they were the first two black teachers at those schools in the Clarke County School District. A Board vote on the new school names is expected in February.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE

