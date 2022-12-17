Read full article on original website
Related
TravelPulse
Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates a Successful 2022
Spanish hotel chain Palladium Hotel Group announced the end of a successful year with awards and nominations from trusted travel partners and guests, new strategic partnerships along with growth plans, new offerings and refurbishments. “Our accolades represent the hard work our team is constantly delivering across our international hotels and...
TravelPulse
First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America
Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
TravelPulse
All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Adds Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun To Portfolio
Together with Blue Diamond Resorts, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort situated in the Mexican Caribbean hotel strip. “We are elated to welcome Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort to our All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio...
TravelPulse
Playa Hotels & Resorts Names Dayna Blank Executive VP, Chief People Officer
WHY IT RATES: For travel advisors and agents, Blank will take on another crucial role for Playa Hotels & Resorts moving forward.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, has promoted Dayna Blank from Senior Vice President, Human Resources to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.
TravelPulse
Travel Advisors Drove Jamaica’s 2022 Travel Surge
Gaining significant post-outbreak momentum, U.S. travel to Jamaica surged across 2022. Now, the island’s visitor totals are poised to reach historic levels in 2023, top government officials said this past week. In an address to Sangster International Airport workers, Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister, said the country has secured...
TravelPulse
Cancun Airport Leads to Amazing Beach Destinations This Winter
We are getting closer to the end of the year and the last months look promising regarding the upcoming winter break. As usual, many locals get out of town but at the same time, international tourism makes its way into this idyllic destination. If you are looking for something a little different but still close to Cancun, check out these beach destinations.
TravelPulse
Atlantis Paradise Island Launches January Sale
In commemoration of its 25th anniversary in 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas has introduced a January Sale featuring savings of up to 25 percent on stays of up to five nights or more. The January Sale – which is available to book from January 1-25, 2023, for stays...
TravelPulse
Your Definitive Guide To the 2022 Travvy Awards
While the 2022 Travvys were awarded in November this year at a special gala hosted by Northstar Travel Group (TravelPulse’s parent company), there’s still a lot of celebration going on as destinations, hotels and resorts, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and other travel industry staples were awarded over 300 awards.
TravelPulse
MSC Cruises Plans Fourth US Homeport in Galveston, Texas
MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise line, is expanding its reach in the United States with a new potential agreement for a fourth homeport at the Port of Galveston in Texas. Celebrity Cruises Recognizes Year's Top Travel Agencies... The cruise line and Galveston Wharves have signed a non-binding...
TravelPulse
New Orleans Receives Multiple International Travel Awards
WHY IT RATES: New Orleans & Company takes home four awards at the 2022 Travvys and wins Wanderlust Travel Awards, including recognition as the Most Desirable City and Best Tourism Board. -- Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Managing Editor. New Orleans & Company earned the prestigious Gold statuette for Best Culinary Destination...
TravelPulse
Porter’s New Jets Will Link Toronto & Halifax
Amid a flurry of new routes as its welcomes new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Porter Airlines has announced new jet service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ). Porter has been serving the Halifax community since 2007. Passengers can now choose to travel with Porter using...
TravelPulse
G Adventures Founder Bruce Poon Tip Sanctioned by Russia
G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip has been sanctioned by Russia amid a ban against 200 prominent Canadians in a counter move response to sanctions recently imposed by Ottawa. The travel industry pioneer has since issued a response to the news, saying he welcomes the sanction and will continue to...
TravelPulse
Katina Athanasiou Joins Celebrity Cruises
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents and advisors will see a lot more of Athanasiou as she plays a massive role in the future of the cruise line.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Celebrity Cruises announced today that industry veteran Katina Athanasiou will join the brand as Vice President of...
TravelPulse
Name & Shame: New CTA Data Reveals Air Travel Complaints Per 100 Flights
The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) is naming and shaming airlines with the publication of new data revealing the number of air travel complaints it receives per 100 flights operated by Canadian and foreign airlines. The complaints data is compiled by the CTA and updated quarterly. It shows the number of...
TravelPulse
RCI Reveals Lineup For 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-2025 lineup of year-long and summer Caribbean cruises. Vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean. Highlights of RCI’s 2024 Caribbean program include:. -- The next largest cruise ship in the world -- Icon of...
TravelPulse
AmaWaterways Confident For 2023 After Record Reservation Month In November
Luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways is celebrating a record number of reservations received in November and high occupancy levels for its 2022 Christmas Market river cruises. “As the year comes to a close, we are thrilled to be celebrating an almost sold out Christmas Market 2022 river cruise season and...
TravelPulse
Air Transat Returns To Havana After Nearly Three Years
Air Transat has returned to Havana, Cuba, after almost three years of forced suspension due to the pandemic. The airline operated its first flight from Montréal to Havana (TS552) on Monday. In Montreal, traditional Cuban coffee and pastries were served to passengers at the boarding gate. Air Transat is...
TravelPulse
Royal Caribbean Announces 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean International announced its 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises are now on sale. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, travelers sailing with the cruise line can choose one of eight ships that adventure to the best destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Royal...
TravelPulse
Five Things To Know About Traveling to the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is one of the most welcoming destinations for travelers. However, travelers need to know certain things before visiting this wonderful Caribbean country. Here are five things to remember when traveling to the Dominican Republic. Entry Restrictions. The Dominican Republic does not require a COVID-19 test or the...
Comments / 0