Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies
On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
saportareport.com
Introducing the Chuck-will’s-widow: Georgia Audubon’s New Species of Concern
A bird that is heard far more often than seen, the Chuck-will’s-widow’s distinctive call may be heard singing its name at dusk across the Georgia landscape on spring and summer evenings. Very little is known about this elusive, nocturnal species, in part, because they are notoriously difficult to locate. Their beautiful, mottled brown plumage provides perfect camouflage as they roost during daylight hours amongst dried leaves and tree branches. Georgia Audubon hopes to help fill in some of the data gaps for this near-threatened species and create more suitable habitat to help these birds, and, as such, we have selected the Chuck-will’s-widow as our next species of concern.
Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure
Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
Are Georgia and Oklahoma racially discriminating in a homeowners’ COVID relief program?
The federal government is giving away billions of dollars in taxpayer money to help Americans nationwide who are struggling to pay mortgages. But in Georgia and Oklahoma, whether homeowners are eligible for assistance depends on their skin color. In both Atlanta and Oklahoma City, for example, a couple making $95,000 a year can receive tens…
bigeasymagazine.com
How to Find a Reputable Pain Management Specialist in Georgia, USA
Although Georgia is fondly called the Peach State owing to its delicious peaches, it has much more to offer its residents. Besides the splendid natural beauty and fantastic culture, the region provides top-quality healthcare facilities to ensure the locals lead a pain-free life. So, if you are suffering from chronic...
Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives, holiday travel human trafficking, more jobs
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 19 edition of Georgia Today: Gun violence claims more teen lives over the weekend in Atlanta, holiday travelers should be on the lookout for human trafficking victims, and more jobs are coming to Georgia. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia
As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
dawgnation.com
Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football. If you want to know...
fox5atlanta.com
These Georgia towns transform for the holidays
You don't always have to book a flight to get away for the holidays. If you're in the mood for a drive, there's probably an enchanting holiday destination a few hours away from you. Georgia is home to some classic "Christmas Towns" that dress up the streets with tinsel, holly and evergreen trees.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia to get $28 million for opioid addiction treatment in Walmart settlement, AG says
ATLANTA — Georgia will get at least $28 million to help fund opioid addiction treatment as part of a more than $3 billion settlement between a coalition of states and Walmart, state Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday. The coalition had accused Walmart of failing to "appropriately oversee the...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 5 years
ATLANTA - Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. The temperatures were already dropping on Tuesday as a light rain moved through Georgia. Some area in extreme north Georgia saw some patchy freezing drizzle in the higher...
valdostatoday.com
New report shows GA employers struggling to hire
ATLANTA – A new WalletHub study shows that Georgia employers have the second biggest hiring struggle in the United States. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, plus expert commentary.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
Georgia appeals judge, one of first Black students to attend Pace Academy dies at 64
ATLANTA — A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has died at age 64. Judge Clyde Reese died on Saturday, the court announced, saying he died unexpectedly after a short hospital stay. No cause of death was given. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A former...
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hyundai, SK On Invest $5 Billion in Georgia Battery Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK...
