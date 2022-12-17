ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies

On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Introducing the Chuck-will’s-widow: Georgia Audubon’s New Species of Concern

A bird that is heard far more often than seen, the Chuck-will’s-widow’s distinctive call may be heard singing its name at dusk across the Georgia landscape on spring and summer evenings. Very little is known about this elusive, nocturnal species, in part, because they are notoriously difficult to locate. Their beautiful, mottled brown plumage provides perfect camouflage as they roost during daylight hours amongst dried leaves and tree branches. Georgia Audubon hopes to help fill in some of the data gaps for this near-threatened species and create more suitable habitat to help these birds, and, as such, we have selected the Chuck-will’s-widow as our next species of concern.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure

Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
GEORGIA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

How to Find a Reputable Pain Management Specialist in Georgia, USA

Although Georgia is fondly called the Peach State owing to its delicious peaches, it has much more to offer its residents. Besides the splendid natural beauty and fantastic culture, the region provides top-quality healthcare facilities to ensure the locals lead a pain-free life. So, if you are suffering from chronic...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia

As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

These Georgia towns transform for the holidays

You don't always have to book a flight to get away for the holidays. If you're in the mood for a drive, there's probably an enchanting holiday destination a few hours away from you. Georgia is home to some classic "Christmas Towns" that dress up the streets with tinsel, holly and evergreen trees.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

New report shows GA employers struggling to hire

ATLANTA – A new WalletHub study shows that Georgia employers have the second biggest hiring struggle in the United States. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, plus expert commentary.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means

ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
GEORGIA STATE
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hyundai, SK On Invest $5 Billion in Georgia Battery Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK...
GEORGIA STATE

