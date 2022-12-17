ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 105, Memphis 91

MEMPHIS (91) Brooks 5-14 1-1 11, Jackson Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0, Morant 12-26 8-10 35, Clarke 4-7 2-3 10, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 3-8 1-4 8, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 36-81 14-21 91.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
RICHMOND, VA
Porterville Recorder

Davis and Memphis host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Scores

Monument/Dayville 22, Horizon Christian Hood River 21. N. Clackamas Christian 35, Willamette Valley Christian 11. Southwest Christian 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 16. Stanfield 68, Union 39. Taft 51, La Pine 35. Tigard 57, West Linn 21. Toledo 47, Reedsport 9. Tualatin 64, Grant 12. Tucson Salpointe, Ariz. 38,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

