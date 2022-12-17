Philadelphia122—5 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 13 (Laughton), 13:48 (sh). Second Period_2, Columbus, Marchenko 3 (Robinson, Christiansen), 5:58. 3, Columbus, Johnson 8 (Laine, Gaudreau), 8:41. 4, Philadelphia, Frost 6 (York, van Riemsdyk), 10:04. 5, Philadelphia, Tippett 9 (York, Farabee), 14:18. Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Konecny 14, 2:45. 7, Columbus, Peeke 3...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO