Newark, DE

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3

Philadelphia122—5 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 13 (Laughton), 13:48 (sh). Second Period_2, Columbus, Marchenko 3 (Robinson, Christiansen), 5:58. 3, Columbus, Johnson 8 (Laine, Gaudreau), 8:41. 4, Philadelphia, Frost 6 (York, van Riemsdyk), 10:04. 5, Philadelphia, Tippett 9 (York, Farabee), 14:18. Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Konecny 14, 2:45. 7, Columbus, Peeke 3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami 66, No. 6 Virginia 64

VIRGINIA (8-2) Gardner 4-6 0-2 8, Shedrick 1-2 0-0 2, Beekman 5-9 0-1 10, Clark 2-10 8-9 13, Franklin 0-7 0-0 0, McKneely 1-9 2-2 5, Vander Plas 7-13 2-3 20, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 1-1 0-0 2, Caffaro 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 22-60 14-19 64. MIAMI (12-1) Omier...
MIAMI, FL
Tuesday's Scores

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Walsingham Academy 51, OT. Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 57, Paul VI Catholic High School 55. Mountain View Christian Academy 59, Front Royal Home 17. New Kent 92, Goochland 67. Norfolk Academy 62, TEACH Homeschool 25. North Stokes, N.C. 69, Patrick County 57. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Pulaski...
No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72

ELON (2-11) Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72. INDIANA (9-3) Kopp 4-9...
ELON, NC
Washington 113, Phoenix 110

WASHINGTON (113) Avdija 4-8 6-6 16, Kuzma 10-19 4-6 29, Gafford 5-6 2-6 12, Beal 8-20 11-14 27, Morris 4-10 0-1 9, Gibson 2-2 2-2 6, Kispert 2-5 1-2 6, Barton 2-5 0-0 6, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 26-37 113. PHOENIX (110) Bridges 4-11 1-2 10, Craig 3-7...
PHOENIX, AZ
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
NORMAN, OK
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
MIAMI, FL

