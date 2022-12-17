No. 19 Kentucky aims to rebound from its lowest-scoring output of the season when it faces Florida A&M on Wednesday night in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (7-3) also will look to regain their shooting touch after making just 32.8 percent of their shots on Saturday in a 63-53 loss to then-No. 16 UCLA in New York. Kentucky made just 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range and 5 of 13 (38.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO