Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kxnet.com
Wong scores 24, No. 22 Miami outlasts No. 6 Virginia 66-64
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64 on Tuesday night. Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
kxnet.com
No. 19 Kentucky hopes to revive offense vs. Florida A&M
No. 19 Kentucky aims to rebound from its lowest-scoring output of the season when it faces Florida A&M on Wednesday night in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (7-3) also will look to regain their shooting touch after making just 32.8 percent of their shots on Saturday in a 63-53 loss to then-No. 16 UCLA in New York. Kentucky made just 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range and 5 of 13 (38.5 percent) from the free-throw line.
Comments / 0