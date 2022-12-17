Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72
Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
Porterville Recorder
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Scores
Monument/Dayville 22, Horizon Christian Hood River 21. N. Clackamas Christian 35, Willamette Valley Christian 11. Southwest Christian 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 16. Stanfield 68, Union 39. Taft 51, La Pine 35. Tigard 57, West Linn 21. Toledo 47, Reedsport 9. Tualatin 64, Grant 12. Tucson Salpointe, Ariz. 38,...
Porterville Recorder
UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66
CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
Comments / 0