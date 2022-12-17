ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
RICHMOND, VA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Scores

Monument/Dayville 22, Horizon Christian Hood River 21. N. Clackamas Christian 35, Willamette Valley Christian 11. Southwest Christian 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 16. Stanfield 68, Union 39. Taft 51, La Pine 35. Tigard 57, West Linn 21. Toledo 47, Reedsport 9. Tualatin 64, Grant 12. Tucson Salpointe, Ariz. 38,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy