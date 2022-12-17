ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman County, KS

kfdi.com

Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita

Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said on Tuesday that one of its officers has been charged with two misdemeanors. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct. The charges stem from an aggravated assault firearms investigation that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of N Rosenthal.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Crime Stoppers tip helped police catch Kansas murder suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County have suspects in custody. A tip from CrimeStoppers helped officer make a second arrest Thursday afternoon, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures. The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors. On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
WICHITA, KS

