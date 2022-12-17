Read full article on original website
Two have serious injuries after crash in northeast Wichita
Two people were injured in a crash around noon Tuesday near 21st and Rock Road.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
Kansas teen seriously injured in car crash
A Kansas teen was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night.
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Concerns of vacant homes being used as shelters raised following overnight fires
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol. Officer Kyle Mellard was honored for his heroic efforts on a call in June 2021. DUI memorial marker honors life of 19-year-old man killed in crash on K-254
Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said on Tuesday that one of its officers has been charged with two misdemeanors. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct. The charges stem from an aggravated assault firearms investigation that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of N Rosenthal.
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
Crime Stoppers tip helped police catch Kansas murder suspect
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County have suspects in custody. A tip from CrimeStoppers helped officer make a second arrest Thursday afternoon, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old...
Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures. The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors. On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed...
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol
DUI memorial marker honors life of 19-year-old man killed in crash on K-254 A sign was unveiled in honor of 19-year-old Clayton Patterson as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation's Memorial Marker Program. Son among former players remembering City League coaching legend Ron Allen.
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.
Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death
The Wichita teenager died while in a Sedgwick County facility more than a year ago. Here’s what has led up to the task force’s recommendations.
