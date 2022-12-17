ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bills Turn to Devin Singletary on Winning Drive

The Buffalo Bills are used to having snow ground their flights. They likely didn’t expect such delays during a game, however. That's more or less what happened when lake-effect snow descended upon Highmark Stadium for the final stages of Saturday's crucial divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins, which the Bills won 32-29. The wintry precipitation held off for a majority of the game, leaving Orchard Park to primarily deal with the frozen accumulation from hours before kickoff, but fresh snow that quickly amassed on the playing surface added to what was already set up to be a classic ending.
BUFFALO, NY
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dolphins-Bills Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season with their 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Defensive Pass Interference in the 4th Quarter. The Dolphins lost the game on Buffalo's...
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com

For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
DENVER, CO
Ravens Keeping Mum About Injuries Heading Into Falcons Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is going to "climb behind the barricade" when it comes to providing details with players beyond the injury report this week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) are among three key players dealing with injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ravens Claim Sammy Watkins Off Waivers, Send Devin Duvernay to IR

View the original article to see embedded media. Heading into the home stretch of the regular season, the Ravens’ wide receiving corps went through a bit of a shuffle on Tuesday as the offense remains in search of a spark. Baltimore claimed veteran wideout Sammy Watkins off waivers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Reed, Linebacker, Grambling State Tigers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons’ Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare. The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision with a player that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans.
ATLANTA, GA
‘Perfect’ hand surgery for Tyler Lockett. Could he return missing only 1 Seahawks game?

Tyler Lockett back playing after surgery and missing only one game?. Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll is raising that as a possibility. Doctors who performed Lockett’s surgery Monday on his broken left hand told the team it’s possible the Seahawks’ top wide receiver could be back when Seattle plays what’s shaping up to be a win-or-they-are-out-of-playoffs game Jan. 1 against the New York Jets.
SEATTLE, WA
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Lions

RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Amaré Barno, Henry Anderson. SAM: Shaq Thompson, Cory Littleton. MIKE: Damien Wilson, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Chandler Wooten. WILL: Frankie Luvu. CB: C.J. Henderson, T.J. Carrie. CB: Jaycee...
Can Colts Defense Still Be Considered One of the NFL’s Best?

The Indianapolis Colts had yet another brutal loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. This time around, they went into the half with a massive, 33-point advantage, only to submit in the second half and lose, 39-36 in overtime, thus blowing the largest lead in NFL history. The former record-holder was the 1992 Buffalo Bills, who overcame a 32-point deficit, orchestrated by former Colts head coach Frank Reich. Irony, anyone?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn

In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
CHICAGO, IL
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer

The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Week 16: Ravens — Falcons Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. Ravens are favored by 7.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) No National Radio. Stream: Fubo TV. Series History. Baltimore leads the all-time series against Atlanta,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?

The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window." The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for...
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15

Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’

We’ve been over it in the column, and in conversations with Joe Burrow over the past couple of years—the old Bengals (or Bungles, as they were called locally during a pretty low point) are dead and gone. And gone with them is any sort of sky-is-falling, other-shoe-is-dropping mentality.
CINCINNATI, OH

