Basketball roundup: Hoover girls win battle of No. 1 teams; Bob Jones routs Gadsden City

Hoover whipped River Ridge, Ga., 66-52 on Saturday in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover in a battle of undefeated top-ranked girls basketball teams. The Knights from Woodstock, Ga., came into the game 10-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in Georgia by MaxPreps.com, while Hoover (15-0) is the top team in both MaxPreps and the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the 2022-23 season.
Where UAB football stands on eve of early signing period

With a super bowl championship ring shining from his finger and his player-replica of the Lombardi Trophy prominently displayed behind him, UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer appeared in an Early Signing Day Eve video on the program’s official social media accounts. His message was short and simple. “We’re...
Alabama looks for ‘needed win’ as Mo Williams returns to Coleman Coliseum

After two seasons at Alabama and more than 800 games in the NBA, Mo Williams will return Tuesday evening to Coleman Coliseum for the first time as a coach. The former Tide guard was the Associated Press’ selection as the SEC’s freshman of the year in 2002, and now he’s Jackson State’s first-year coach trying to spoil Alabama’s upcoming Christmas break.
Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU

One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
Auburn dominates Samford in largest win under Harris

The Tigers took on the Samford Bulldogs Sunday afternoon, winning 91-37 to extend their home game win streak to six. The Tigers are now 9-2. This 54-point victory is the largest margin of victory in the coach Johnnie Harris era, Auburn's largest margin of victory since a 199-54 victory over Sam Houston in the 2008-2009 season.
What the Sugar Bowl means to Alabama

The Sugar Bowl will be interesting for the same reason it isn’t. Feel free to read that again. The fact Alabama’s 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve date doesn’t come with the typical stakes clearly sapped some of the December juice. With that, however, comes a degree of freedom not possible in playoff semifinals.
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
Former Alabama teammates return to NFL rosters

Teammates at Alabama for three seasons and released by NFL teams last week, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and guard Lester Cotton returned to the NFL on Tuesday. Cotton joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, and Lewis joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. :. · EAGLES COACH: ‘I DON’T...
