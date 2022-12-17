Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
footballscoop.com
Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach
In a team meeting last night, Tony Joe White broke the news to the team at Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) that he was leaving to for the opportunity to take over the program at Austin College (D-III - TX). Sources share that BSC wasted no time in tabbing his...
No. 9 Alabama pulls away late, beats Mo Williams’ JSU by 20
The hangover was predictable. Alabama came off a week facing Memphis and Gonzaga and had what coach Nate Oats said was an illness making its way through the program. A Tuesday night visit from one-win Jackson State had a letdown feel from the beginning. And while the No. 9 Crimson...
Basketball roundup: Hoover girls win battle of No. 1 teams; Bob Jones routs Gadsden City
Hoover whipped River Ridge, Ga., 66-52 on Saturday in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover in a battle of undefeated top-ranked girls basketball teams. The Knights from Woodstock, Ga., came into the game 10-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in Georgia by MaxPreps.com, while Hoover (15-0) is the top team in both MaxPreps and the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the 2022-23 season.
Where UAB football stands on eve of early signing period
With a super bowl championship ring shining from his finger and his player-replica of the Lombardi Trophy prominently displayed behind him, UAB head football coach Trent Dilfer appeared in an Early Signing Day Eve video on the program’s official social media accounts. His message was short and simple. “We’re...
Alabama looks for ‘needed win’ as Mo Williams returns to Coleman Coliseum
After two seasons at Alabama and more than 800 games in the NBA, Mo Williams will return Tuesday evening to Coleman Coliseum for the first time as a coach. The former Tide guard was the Associated Press’ selection as the SEC’s freshman of the year in 2002, and now he’s Jackson State’s first-year coach trying to spoil Alabama’s upcoming Christmas break.
Mo Williams returns to Alabama to lead Jackson State vs. alma mater
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A familiar face will be on the opposing bench on Tuesday night when the Alabama men’s basketball team hosts Jackson State for a 6 p.m. tip at Coleman Coliseum. Former Crimson Tide guard Mo Williams, a native of Jackson, Miss., is in his first season...
Alabama Basketball Dealing with Illness Heading into Jackson State
The Crimson Tide conducted its film session spread out on the court as a precaution with Nate Oats stating that he believes all players will be available on Tuesday.
Death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern ‘a deep loss,’ Deidre Downs Gunn says
Tributes poured in over the weekend following the death of Miss Alabama 2000 Jana Sanderson McEachern. The former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant died Thursday at age 43. Her funeral will take place today in Glencoe, in Etowah County. Her cause of death...
Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU
One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
Alabama-Jackson State live stream (12/20): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 9 Alabama hosts the Jackson State Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Crimson Tide is coming off a 100-90 loss to Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Brandon Miller is coming off a 36-point performance. Tuesday’s matchup is the...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn dominates Samford in largest win under Harris
The Tigers took on the Samford Bulldogs Sunday afternoon, winning 91-37 to extend their home game win streak to six. The Tigers are now 9-2. This 54-point victory is the largest margin of victory in the coach Johnnie Harris era, Auburn's largest margin of victory since a 199-54 victory over Sam Houston in the 2008-2009 season.
When Alabama and Auburn football’s 2023 targets are scheduled to announce
Five-star running back Justice Haynes predicted Alabama’s additions on Wednesday will “break the internet.” Bradyn Joiner admitted Auburn is “hot rn” on the recruiting trail as coaches hope for an extension of a Merry FLIPmas. It’s the start of the early signing period which means...
What the Sugar Bowl means to Alabama
The Sugar Bowl will be interesting for the same reason it isn’t. Feel free to read that again. The fact Alabama’s 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve date doesn’t come with the typical stakes clearly sapped some of the December juice. With that, however, comes a degree of freedom not possible in playoff semifinals.
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
Everything to know about Alabama football’s 2023 early signing period
It’s about that time for pen to be put to paper. After years of phone calls, visits and speculation, the early signing period is here. What will the future of Alabama football look like after the 2023 recruiting class comes together? Here’s the AL.com primer:. Where the class...
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans
National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
Former Alabama teammates return to NFL rosters
Teammates at Alabama for three seasons and released by NFL teams last week, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and guard Lester Cotton returned to the NFL on Tuesday. Cotton joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, and Lewis joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. :. · EAGLES COACH: ‘I DON’T...
Alabama cornerback becomes second player to transfer to Oregon this month
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson became the latest player to find a new home in the transfer portal, announcing Sunday on Twitter he will join Oregon. Jackson is the second Tide player to transfer to Oregon this month, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden. Jackson had narrowed his finalists to Oregon and Kentucky.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4