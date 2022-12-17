ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
UTAH STATE
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
PHOENIX, AZ
UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
CORVALLIS, OR
Davis and Memphis host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tuesday's Scores

Bellarmine Prep 57, Anchorage Christian, Alaska 54. Cascade (Everett) vs. Monroe, ccd. Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane, ppd. Concrete vs. Mount Vernon Christian, ccd. Darrington vs. Orcas Island, ccd. Eastlake vs. Moses Lake, ccd. Juanita vs. Bothell, ccd. Seattle Academy vs. Ballard, ccd. Vashon Island vs. Bush, ccd. Some high...
IDAHO STATE

