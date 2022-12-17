Kevin Arthur Lewis, 63, of Bedford, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born March 10, 1959, in Bedford, he was the son of Bob and Frances (Garrison) Lewis. He was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School and Indiana University. He worked for thirty-five years as an educational psychologist. Kevin loved family get-togethers and enjoyed I.U. basketball. He attended the Bedford First Church of God. He loved the Lord and his church family. His walk with the Lord brought him his greatest joy. Kevin was so loved by his family. He truly enjoyed his niece and nephews and loved hearing about their lives. He led by example and his family members learned so many important lessons from him through the years.

