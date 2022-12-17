Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
BNL bracing for double-barrel tests in adjusted Pete Pritchett Limestone Classic
BEDFORD – As Old Man Winter prepares his unleash his first blast, forcing everyone to brace for the worst and adjust, Bedford North Lawrence is bracing for a double-barrel shock wave of high-level competition. The Stars will welcome Noblesville and Lake Central for the adjusted Pete Pritchett Limestone Classic....
wbiw.com
Streaking Stars seek a last-minute gift to keep momentum as they face Mooresville
BEDFORD – Need a last-minute gift idea? Before Santa prepares for his annual world tour, complete with NORAD tracking, Bedford North Lawrence has a final sit-down request for “the big man, the head honcho, the connection.” Another win would be nice. What a Christmas story that would be.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets defeated by No. 7 ranked Linton-Stockton
Things have yet to get any easier for Mitchell High School, who suffered their tenth loss of the season on Saturday, once again falling to strong opponent in an undefeated Linton-Stockton team, who are the No. 7 ranked 2A team in the state. The Bluejackets have faced a difficult schedule...
wbiw.com
Purdue commit Benter scores 30 as Brownstown-Central defeat the Bluejackets
On Saturday Mitchell High School welcomed 2A No. 4 Brownstown-Central and Purdue University commit Jack Benter to The Hive. The Bluejackets struggled to stop Benter, who is currently ranked as the sixth best prospect in the state of Indiana for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He scored 30 on the night, leading the Braves to a dominant victory with a final score of 70-33.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Rossville Falls To Lafayette Central Catholic In Saturday Night Match Up
Rossville lost to Lafayette Central Catholic in a hard fought battle Saturday evening by the score of 65-40. Rossville came out shooting and leading early but Central Catholic quickly turned things around. missed shots and turnovers hurt the Hornets. Top scorers for Rossville were Charlie Thompson with 8 points, Luke...
Fox 59
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys …. An Indiana...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond G. Graves
May 4, 1937 – December 19, 2022. Raymond G. Graves 85 of Springville passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:57 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 4, 1937, to John and Amelia (Sides) Graves. Raymond married Debra P. Graves in 1980 and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2022. Raymond retired from the United States Marine Corps, he also retired from NWSC Crane. Raymond attended the East Oolitic Community Church.
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys …. An Indiana lawmaker plans to reintroduce a bill that would appoint children in the foster system an attorney. Impact of storm on small businesses. Impact of storm on small businesses. Local EMAs preparing...
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball drops in new AP-top 25 after blowout loss, women stay put after blowout win
Indiana is down but not out. While the Hoosiers hope that is the story of their season after dropping three of four in December, it is the current lay of the land in the updated AP top-25 released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers (8-3) dropped four spots to No. 18...
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Bryar Laws
Bryar Laws, 21, of Springville passed away at IU Health in Bloomington on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 29, 2001, to Scottie Laws and April (Johnson) May. Bryar was an Apprentice Electrician at Wilkinson Electric in Bedford. Survivors include his father, Scottie...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kevin Arthur Lewis
Kevin Arthur Lewis, 63, of Bedford, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born March 10, 1959, in Bedford, he was the son of Bob and Frances (Garrison) Lewis. He was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School and Indiana University. He worked for thirty-five years as an educational psychologist. Kevin loved family get-togethers and enjoyed I.U. basketball. He attended the Bedford First Church of God. He loved the Lord and his church family. His walk with the Lord brought him his greatest joy. Kevin was so loved by his family. He truly enjoyed his niece and nephews and loved hearing about their lives. He led by example and his family members learned so many important lessons from him through the years.
WISH-TV
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
