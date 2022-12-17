ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Rallies, Then Runs Away From Cornell For Fifth Straight Win

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Syracuse fell behind by 11 in the first half, but rallied to tie it at halftime before pulling away with a dominant second half on its way to a 76-63 win over Cornell. With the victory, the Orange improves to 8-4 (1-0) on the season and has now won five straight games. The Big Red dropped to 7-3 with all three losses coming to ACC schools. Next up for SU is Pittsburgh in the Dome Tuesday night.

Chris Bell provided a needed offensive spark, Joe Girard hit some big shots, Judah Mintz came alive in the second half and the Syracuse defense really tightened up in the second half to lead the Orange to a comeback win. Bell scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and added one steal and one block defensively. Girard scored a game high 19 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists. Mintz added 14 points, three assists and three steals.

Maliq Brown also provided a spark off the bench with four points and four rebounds in 13 minutes. Jesse Edwards scored 10 of his 11 points in the second half and recorded his sixth straight double-double with 12 boards to go along with five blocks. Benny Williams scored 12 points as all five starters were in double figures.

Cornell started out hot, making several threes early to jump out to the 11 point lead. The Syracuse offense got going late in the first half behind Joe Girard shooting and contributions from others. The defense allowed the offense to get the Orange back in it.

One of the best shooting teams in the country, Cornell was just 13-48 (27%) from beyond the arc and shot just 33% from the floor overall. Both were well below Cornell's season averages. Syracuse shot 49% overall.

While the Big Red outrebounded the Orange, Syracuse dominated points in the paint 38-22 and forced 14 Cornell turnovers that turned into 19 points.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
