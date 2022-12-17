Read full article on original website
Related
$24 billion projected budget deficit may test California’s resolve to grow safety net amid recession
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California faces a projected deficit next year even if the U.S. avoids a recession. Despite the expected shortfall, policymakers say they’ll maintain spending on social programs though advocates are calling for more. The Legislative Analyst’s Office recently said...
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
proclaimerscv.com
California Stimulus: You Could Get a Replacement, If You Lost or Threw Away Your Middle-Class Tax Refund
The state of California has now distributed $7,508,156,450 billion in Middle-Class Tax Refunds (MCTR), of which 6,956,431 payments have been made by direct deposit and 6,856,281 have been made via debit cards. However, some Californians have rejected or destroyed debit cards after getting them because they thought they were spam or junk.
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Union membership declines again among California state workers. Leaders blame remote work
Union membership among California state workers dipped in 2022, according to data from the State Controller’s Office. The trend reflects the challenge of recruiting new members in the era of hybrid and remote work, union leaders say. Just under 65% of workers across California government paid union dues in...
KCRA.com
California lawmakers want answers on tax refund debit card issues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers have confirmed what KCRA 3 Investigates first reported last week: several people have complaints and concerns of fraud with the state's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. "This is becoming an embarrassing routine for the state of California," said Republican Assm. Jim Patterson,...
Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
NBC Los Angeles
California Residents Frustrated With Middle Class Tax Refund
When James Clerf received his Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card, he was alarmed. “When I read the terms on the back of the form about all the different charges the bank was going to make, I thought it didn't sound right,” he said. Fees you'll pay.
Homelessness count rises in California despite staying steady nationwide, report finds
Since 2020, homelessness in California is up 6.2%. On any given night, the data showed half of all unsheltered homeless people in the country are in the Golden State.
California Will Offer a Rebate on Electric Bikes in 2023 – Here’s How to Claim It
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will launch an incentives program in the first quarter of 2023 to make electric bikes, or e-bikes, more affordable for Californians. Pedal Ahead, a San...
mynwmo.com
Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black
I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
kjzz.org
California utility regulators approve major changes to rooftop solar regulations
California utility regulators have approved major changes to the state’s rooftop solar market. The move could have far-reaching implications for the industry as a whole. California leads the nation in rooftop solar, in part because it allows customers to sell excess power to their utility company, a process known as net metering.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma appoints new Investment Division Director
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced her appointment of Jeffrey Wurm as the Director of the Investment Division for the State Treasurer’s Office. Wurm, a 21-year employee of the State Treasurer’s Office, will oversee the Investment Division’s three capacities as its director: the Pooled Money Investment Account (PMIA), Time Deposit Program, and Local Agency Investment Fund.
California is among the least-generous states in the U.S., study says
Even though it’s the season for giving, Californians aren’t feeling too generous, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website put together a list of the most charitable states based on 19 key metrics grouped into two categories: Volunteering & Service and Charitable Giving. Each state was given an average score that determined its […]
oc-breeze.com
An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas
SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
California Announces Funding for Black Women After ‘Shine My Crown’ Report on Pregnant CNN Anchor Who Left LA Due to ‘Concerns in Healthcare’
Just two weeks after Shine My Crown reported that former CNN anchor Isha Sesay was leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth, the state of California has announced that a San Francisco guaranteed income program that provides financial support to expecting Black mothers will now expand to other counties throughout the state of California.
In 2024, California voters will have a chance to make quality education a civil right
In the aftermath of prolonged school closures and learning losses during the pandemic, a coalition has vowed to put forward a ballot proposition that would enshrine high-quality public education as a civil right in California.
KTLA.com
California gas prices down nearly a dollar in a month
Gas prices in California are dropping. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $4.37 per gallon statewide Monday, down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In the Los Angeles area, regular unleaded is $4.47/gallon. “The cost of oil,...
oc-breeze.com
6.4 magnitude quake centered offshore 9 miles WSW of Ferndale in Northern California
According to the United States Geological Survery (USGS), a 6.4 magnitude quake occurred just after 2:30 a.m. offshore WSW of Ferndale in Northern California at a depth of 11 miles. The location is 215 miles northwest of San Francisco. No tsunami is expected. According to KRCR, a local ABC affiliate,...
mendofever.com
Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom
The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
