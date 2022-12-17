ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Social Idiot
2d ago

Start of the round up for the involuntary concentration camps defined by they are not indicted or convicted of any crime by judicial process.

KCRA.com

California lawmakers want answers on tax refund debit card issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers have confirmed what KCRA 3 Investigates first reported last week: several people have complaints and concerns of fraud with the state's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. "This is becoming an embarrassing routine for the state of California," said Republican Assm. Jim Patterson,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma appoints new Investment Division Director

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced her appointment of Jeffrey Wurm as the Director of the Investment Division for the State Treasurer’s Office. Wurm, a 21-year employee of the State Treasurer’s Office, will oversee the Investment Division’s three capacities as its director: the Pooled Money Investment Account (PMIA), Time Deposit Program, and Local Agency Investment Fund.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California is among the least-generous states in the U.S., study says

Even though it’s the season for giving, Californians aren’t feeling too generous, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website put together a list of the most charitable states based on 19 key metrics grouped into two categories: Volunteering & Service and Charitable Giving. Each state was given an average score that determined its […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas

SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

California Announces Funding for Black Women After ‘Shine My Crown’ Report on Pregnant CNN Anchor Who Left LA Due to ‘Concerns in Healthcare’

Just two weeks after Shine My Crown reported that former CNN anchor Isha Sesay was leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth, the state of California has announced that a San Francisco guaranteed income program that provides financial support to expecting Black mothers will now expand to other counties throughout the state of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California gas prices down nearly a dollar in a month

Gas prices in California are dropping. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $4.37 per gallon statewide Monday, down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In the Los Angeles area, regular unleaded is $4.47/gallon. “The cost of oil,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE

