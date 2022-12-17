Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Illinois basketball coaches honor New Trier’s Rodgers and her work to champion girls hoops
What’s in a name? To this year’s winner of the Derril Kipp Courage Award, everything. New Trier girls basketball coach Teri Rodgers, who will receive the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honor during a ceremony in May 2023, called coach Kipp a monumental and influential figure in Illinois girls basketball. “It’s pretty overwhelming to be honest,” […] The post Illinois basketball coaches honor New Trier’s Rodgers and her work to champion girls hoops appeared first on The Record.
Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper
‘Tis the season of miracles, and to the Roberts family, their son Cooper — a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park — certainly is one. And his mother Keely Roberts hopes his story and recovery can inspire all this season. “We really do believe in miracles,” she wrote in a Dec. […] The post Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper appeared first on The Record.
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
Former Joliet Catholic school teacher Agrees to GPS Monitoring
A former Joliet Catholic school teacher facing criminal charges has agreed to wear a GPS monitor and be on home confinement following a court hearing in Will County last week. The GPS monitoring will allow Hylka to go to work, and attend doctor’s appointments and supervised visits with his children. His wife filed for divorce shortly after his arrest in May of 2021.
Suburban trustee makes top 6 in Mrs. World competition
A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas.
Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday
As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
Grand opening festivities at BIBIBOP Vernon Hills
On Dec. 16, a huge crowd braved the blustery, snowy morning for the grand opening of Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce Gold Member BIBIBOP Asian Grill - Vernon Hills. Festivities included GLMV/Vernon Hills ribbon cutting, VIP Photos, food/beverage, team building, social, fun, giveaways and more. Lines...
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
Chicago weather: Significant winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow by Christmas
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring upwards of 6 to 14 inches of snow by the weekend.
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
Chicago weather: Snow storm forecast to dump several inches of snow starting Thursday
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow by the weekend.
Woman, 82, critically injured in vehicle crash in Niles
NILES, Ill. - A woman was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Niles Wednesday. Niles police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street. A Honda Civic driven by an 82-year-old woman collided with a Honda Accord that...
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago. The boy and woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the car’s driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary findings show that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the train’s path. The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport.
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
Thousands of dogs, cats, and wild animals find loving home at South Elgin's Anderson Humane
This week’s difference maker is Anderson Humane in South Elgin, which makes an impact by caring for lost and abandoned pets. The organization has adopted out over 4,000 dogs, cats, small animals and birds in 2022.
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
