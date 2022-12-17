ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

The Record North Shore

Illinois basketball coaches honor New Trier’s Rodgers and her work to champion girls hoops

What’s in a name? To this year’s winner of the Derril Kipp Courage Award, everything. New Trier girls basketball coach Teri Rodgers, who will receive the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honor during a ceremony in May 2023, called coach Kipp a monumental and influential figure in Illinois girls basketball. “It’s pretty overwhelming to be honest,” […] The post Illinois basketball coaches honor New Trier’s Rodgers and her work to champion girls hoops appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper

‘Tis the season of miracles, and to the Roberts family, their son Cooper — a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park — certainly is one. And his mother Keely Roberts hopes his story and recovery can inspire all this season. “We really do believe in miracles,” she wrote in a Dec. […] The post Roberts family grateful for community — and puppy George — in end-of-year update on 8-year-old survivor Cooper appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Q985

Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago

The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Former Joliet Catholic school teacher Agrees to GPS Monitoring

A former Joliet Catholic school teacher facing criminal charges has agreed to wear a GPS monitor and be on home confinement following a court hearing in Will County last week. The GPS monitoring will allow Hylka to go to work, and attend doctor’s appointments and supervised visits with his children. His wife filed for divorce shortly after his arrest in May of 2021.
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday

As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
ROCHELLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois

If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
ROSEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 82, critically injured in vehicle crash in Niles

NILES, Ill. - A woman was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Niles Wednesday. Niles police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street. A Honda Civic driven by an 82-year-old woman collided with a Honda Accord that...
NILES, IL
classichits106.com

Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed

INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago. The boy and woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the car’s driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary findings show that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the train’s path. The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE

