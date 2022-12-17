ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Why Bills’ Sean McDermott almost let air out of Josh Allen’s car tires after win over Dolphins

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has. It's been an interesting year for...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday

New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut During Game

Has an NFL kicker ever been released during a game?. Some NFL fans want it to happen on Sunday afternoon, during the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. Bears kicker Cairo Santos told his coaches that he couldn't go out for a 48-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon, because the wind was too much.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday

The New York Jets have already benched Zach Wilson once this season. Would they do it again?. Fans are taking to social media, wishing for the Jets quarterback to get benched on Sunday. The Jets are hosting the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New York is trailing Detroit, 13-10, late in...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight

Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
wearebuffalo.net

Josh Allen Told Bills Fans To Stop Doing This [VIDEO]

Josh Allen was getting fed up with some of the Bills fans on Saturday. While the snow may have been cleared from the field in Buffalo, there was enough snow left in the stands to form snowballs. And Bills fans did not hesitate to throw them towards the end zone...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Legendary Dolphins Player Not Happy With NFL Decision

Snow trickled down at Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills earned a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Bills fans enjoyed the adverse conditions by throwing snowballs throughout the game, and Buffalo ended the game with 11 straight points when it began snowing harder. Before the game...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?

Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture

In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Warning For Cornerbacks

The Cowboys bolstered their receiving corps this month by signing T.Y. Hilton. He has not yet made his debut for Dallas. When the time comes for Hilton to suit up for the Cowboys this season, he expects to make some noise. Hilton told reporters that he can still run at...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Broncos Made Notable Quarterback Move On Tuesday

The Denver Broncos have elevated quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad, promoting him to their active roster. The team announced this decision with a corresponding IR move for cornerback Darius Phillips on Tuesday. Denver signed Guarantano to its practice squad on December 6. That decision came after the San...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday

Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
691K+
Followers
87K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy