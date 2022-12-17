Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the Miami Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime on Saturday night. Allen had a fresh set of downs and probably had two shots to try for six points, but when he went back to pass his instincts took over. He started all the way to his left and worked back across the field through several progressions before deciding to escape the pocket.

