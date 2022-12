CORNELIUS, N.C. - Federal and local authorities in North Carolina say they are expanding their search for a missing 11-year-old girl. The FBI said Madalina Cojocari disappeared from her home on November 23 in Cornelius, North Carolina. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket. She was reported missing to Bailey Middle School on December 15.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO