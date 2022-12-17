Read full article on original website
Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball @ Pekin Dragons
The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team defeat the Pekin Dragons in their final game before the holiday break, 60-49. The Streaks got off to a slow start before heating up in the second quarter. From then on, the Streaks controlled the game to cruise to a victory on the road. The Streaks improve to 12-3 on the season.
Men’s Basketball Drops Back and Forth Affair at Eureka
MONMOUTH, ILL. (12/19/2022) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by 12 at half, led by 10 with 5:28 to play but ultimately lost 78-77 at Eureka College on Monday night. The Scots head into the holiday break at 6-5 with 11 days off before the final game of December.
Knox falls in D1 exhibition game to Lindenwood
SAINT CHARLES, Missouri – Men’s basketball lost a D1 exhibition 77-42 at Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon. The Lions jumped out to a 20-3 lead early in the first half and led 41-15 at halftime. Knox scored the first four points of the second half, but Lindenwood continued building their lead for the rest of the half to claim victory. Jordan Rayner led Knox with 10 points. Matt Garife and Cade Windham each added seven points. Windham tallied seven rebounds as well. Aidan Derry tacked on six points and pulled down eight boards.
Men’s Basketball Beats Westminster Saturday; Women fall to Bluejays
MONMOUTH, ILL. (12/17/2022) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by as many as nine points on Saturday but rallied for an 80-74 non-conference win over Westminster. The Scots (6-4) have won two straight home games and will play their next two games on the road. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago,...
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
Players and coaches reactions from the Genesis Shootout
Players and coaches from Moline, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf talk about the entire day of basketball played at Augustana for the Genesis Shootout. Iowa beat the Illinois side for a eight straight year winning four of the seven games.
Lux Blox Inventor Michael Acerra On “Galesburg’s Morning News”
Lux Blox is the brainchild of Mike and Heather Acerra. The idea came from their backgrounds in art, engineering and education. The company continues to grow and continues to be manufactured here in Galesburg. They have been featured on Fox & Friends, Good Morning America and the Today Show among other places. Mike joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the company. If you shop online and use the code wgil35, you will receive 35% off your order! You can also stop by their headquarters in the morning at 262 N. Prairie and receive 35% off. You can also find video of this interview and see some of the products on our WGIL Facebook page.
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
Lottery Player Scores Winning $500K Powerball Ticket in Small Illinois Town
Someone in a western Illinois town made a huge profit just in time for the holidays. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Prophetstown, located in the far western part of the state near the Iowa border. The winning ticket, which...
“Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” At The Orpheum Theater Tomorrow Night
The Orpheum Theater presents “Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” tomorrow night. The show was written by the Orpheum’s Tim Holmes. Audience members will part of a “live studio audience” for the 1946 radio production. Tim and Orpheum executive director Erin Glasnovich joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the show.
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives
Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
Local gas prices decline again
PEORIA, Ill. – Gas prices in the Peoria area continue to decline, while still not at the levels many people would prefer. GasBuddy.com says its survey of Peoria-area stations has a gallon of unleaded averaging $3.37 a gallon — down more than 12 cents from the week before.
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
Graham Health System in Canton opens newly expanded Intensive Care Unit
A Canton hospital has added additional beds to its intensive care unit. With the expansion of its ICU, Graham Health System is able to accommodate up to 10 ICU patients at a time. “Due to advancements in technology and medicine and the availability of preventative care, people are living longer,”...
All Three Stations Respond to Structure Fire in Galesburg
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 795 S. Chambers Street, December 18, 2022, at 2:06 AM. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy fire was engulfing the front of the two-story structure. Acting Battalion Chief Joe Grodjesk established command and the Central and Brooks St. Station crews worked with attack lines to extinguish the fire. Capt. Steve Selliers and the Fremont St. Crew forced open a door to the second-story apartment and assisted a single resident to evacuate the building. GHAS was on scene and evaluated the resident. No injuries were reported.
