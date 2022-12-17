Lux Blox is the brainchild of Mike and Heather Acerra. The idea came from their backgrounds in art, engineering and education. The company continues to grow and continues to be manufactured here in Galesburg. They have been featured on Fox & Friends, Good Morning America and the Today Show among other places. Mike joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the company. If you shop online and use the code wgil35, you will receive 35% off your order! You can also stop by their headquarters in the morning at 262 N. Prairie and receive 35% off. You can also find video of this interview and see some of the products on our WGIL Facebook page.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO