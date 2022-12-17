ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

SassyD
3d ago

Gieryic’s Auto is always doing a GOOD DEED for people in Albany, Georgia. I pray his business continue to GROW. The people of Albany needs more people like HIM. That is a TRUE CITIZEN.

WALB 10

Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office made sure a couple of dozen children will have a merry Christmas. The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January

Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather. Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany. Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for theft

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police say that 52-year-old Byron Gray is wanted for theft by receiving stolen property. Gray's last known address is in the 700 block of East Town, in Albany. Police say that he...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany accounting firm joins fight against hunger

ALBANY — The Albany office of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC provided more than 200 meals worth of food that will support efforts to eradicate hunger in the Albany community this December. The firm donated all of the canned goods and other foods collected during a food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank, which serves Dougherty and nearby Georgia counties.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart

Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...

