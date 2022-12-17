Read full article on original website
SassyD
3d ago
Gieryic’s Auto is always doing a GOOD DEED for people in Albany, Georgia. I pray his business continue to GROW. The people of Albany needs more people like HIM. That is a TRUE CITIZEN.
Reply
2
Related
WALB 10
Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office made sure a couple of dozen children will have a merry Christmas. The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.
WALB 10
‘Keeping the spirit alive’: Thomasville Toys for Tots gives back to over 300 families
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - December is known for Christmas lights, ugly Christmas sweaters and, of course, toys. The national initiative Toys for Tots is growing in Thomasville and filling a void for families in need of gifts to put under their Christmas trees. You’ve seen it before. That red train...
WALB 10
Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
WALB 10
Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
WALB 10
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
wfxl.com
Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
Christmas party for Clubhouse kids big hit at Flint RiveQiarium in downtown Albany
ALBANY — For the Aspire Clubhouse kids, Friday night was a Christmas extravaganza, with a video, live band, dinner, a visit from Mr. And Mrs. Claus and gifts. The Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Clubhouse program serves 150 children and young adults in Dougherty, Early and Lee counties. The Christmas program is an annual event.
WALB 10
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather. Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany. Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.
WALB 10
Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A public library — but on wheels. Called “The Mobile Library,” Coastal Plains Regional Library System is bringing all of its services to the underserved. Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Tift and Turner are the six counties the mobile library serves. Several residents...
WALB 10
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
WALB 10
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
WALB 10
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
WALB 10
No tax increase for Tifton residents, LOST tax dollars negotiations finalized
When police arrived at the home, they say they found a victim sitting in a car giving pressure to a wound on her chest. WALB News 10 was given copies of video showing the altercation before and after when the trooper pulled out the taser. Radiation treatment helping some patients...
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for theft
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police say that 52-year-old Byron Gray is wanted for theft by receiving stolen property. Gray's last known address is in the 700 block of East Town, in Albany. Police say that he...
Albany Herald
Albany accounting firm joins fight against hunger
ALBANY — The Albany office of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC provided more than 200 meals worth of food that will support efforts to eradicate hunger in the Albany community this December. The firm donated all of the canned goods and other foods collected during a food drive for Feeding the Valley Food Bank, which serves Dougherty and nearby Georgia counties.
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted after allegedly sending himself money on cashapp from a coworker's phone
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police say that 22-year-old Kevione Robinson is wanted for criminal trespass and financial transaction card fraud. According to officers, Robinson is wanted for transferring money to his cashapp from a co-worker's phone when he asked to use it....
'Tis the season to recycle: Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful can help throw out the old while ringing in the new
ALBANY — When Santa — or one of his helpers — leaves that new television or toy, he or she often fails to remember to leave instructions that batteries aren’t included and how to dispose of the old electronics, along with the cardboard and paper in which they were wrapped.
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
Comments / 2