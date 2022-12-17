Read full article on original website
Is There A Difference Between Hydrating And Moisturizing Your Skin?
Ask any dermatologist what your skin needs to glow and thrive, and you'll probably get two resounding responses: hydration and moisture. For most people, these are interchangeable, and it's not hard to see why. Both terms relate to liquid, making people think they're one and the same. After all, if your skin is hydrated, doesn't that mean it's moisturized, too? As it turns out — not quite. Just as dry versus dehydrated skin are different, hydrated and moisturized skin are two separate things as well.
Shaving Vs Epilating: What Is Best For Your Skin?
From pumice stones and sandpaper in the 1930s to shaving, waxing, sugaring, and laser hair removal in the more recent decades, hair removal methods have come a long way over the years. Did you know that even our ancestors, the cavemen, used sharp rocks to remove hair so that they could discourage insects from calling their beards home? Talk about desperate measures!
Does Cellulite Cream Really Work?
Anyone can have cellulite but the plain truth is that it is much more prevalent in women than men. Since it often begins after puberty, hormones are thought to play a role in the development of the dimpled skin that results from pockets of fat being pushed through connective tissue (via the Mayo Clinic).
What Is Octocrylene And Should It Be In Your SPF?
Despite how much we need the sun, its warmth and vitamin D comes with harmful rays. It is even recommended to wear sunscreen indoors. According to Northwestern Medicine, SPF should be worn even when it is cloudy. Your skin can consume up to 80% of damaging sun rays even when it's not sunny.
Can Essential Oils Help Treat Eczema?
Eczema comes with some painful and unpleasant symptoms. According to The National Eczema Association, the skin condition is characterized by dry, scaly skin, redness, and blisters. This can make wearing the clothes you want to wear a chore. The most common symptom that people with eczema experience is itchiness. While many people grow out of the skin condition, this doesn't solve the problem for those who are currently suffering from it and are stuck desperately searching for a way to combat its painful symptoms.
Is There A Link Between Taking Biotin And Getting Acne?
Biotin, or vitamin H, is best known for its beneficial effects on the skin, hair, and nails. However, these marketing claims lack scientific proof, said dietician Courtney Barth in an interview with Cleveland Clinic. "...some people find that taking a biotin supplement helps them boost hair and nail growth. It's usually not harmful to try biotin for thicker hair or healthier nails," she added.
What Are The Dangers Of Permanent Eyeliner?
Imagine waking up looking gorgeous and then heading to work without having to worry about your makeup! It may sound like a fantasy, but it's something you can achieve. The secret lies in micropigmentation, a cosmetic technique that can give you perfect brows, tinted lips, and other desirable facial features. Also known as permanent makeup or cosmetic tattooing, this procedure can change how you look and feel — but its benefits come at a price.
Why Is Cashmere So Expensive?
Sweater season is here, but some materials will keep you warmer than others. While fabrics like cotton are good for warm weather, they won't do anything to insulate your body when the temperature drops. Enter the two most popular warm sweater materials: cashmere and wool. One of the real differences between cashmere and wool is the texture. Most ready-to-buy sweaters are a wool blend and can feel itchy if you have sensitive skin.
Vicks VapoRub Vs. Tiger Balm: Which Is More Effective?
When it comes to the cold-flu season, relief is the number one sought-after thing. A sniffle may be the best excuse for grandma's chicken noodle soup, but no one wants a runny nose – especially when it may be hard to differentiate between the coronavirus, cold, flu, and allergies. Another signature of the cold-flu season is the cooling relief of ointments. Vicks VapoRub is a classic over-the-counter remedy. It may be the first that comes to mind, but it seems Vicks has a competitor. Tiger Balm is a similar over-the-counter topical. It was created in the 1870s according to Insider, when it was developed by Chinese herbalist Aw Chu Kin.
How To Successfully Follow A Modified Keto Diet
Since time immemorial, fad diets have been adopted by people who wish to shed extra inches. Think the ridiculous baby food diet, the Master Cleanse, and the so-called Fletcherism diet — all these have gone viral as they promise to help one successfully lose weight by either eating or restricting certain foods, oftentimes both.
