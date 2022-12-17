When it comes to the cold-flu season, relief is the number one sought-after thing. A sniffle may be the best excuse for grandma's chicken noodle soup, but no one wants a runny nose – especially when it may be hard to differentiate between the coronavirus, cold, flu, and allergies. Another signature of the cold-flu season is the cooling relief of ointments. Vicks VapoRub is a classic over-the-counter remedy. It may be the first that comes to mind, but it seems Vicks has a competitor. Tiger Balm is a similar over-the-counter topical. It was created in the 1870s according to Insider, when it was developed by Chinese herbalist Aw Chu Kin.

2 DAYS AGO